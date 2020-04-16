Gov. Greg Abbott announced that churches are an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic as long as members stay 6 feet apart.
As a result, church services as we know them have shuttered across the state.
However, in the Crossroads, church leaders are getting creative and being proactive while adhering to safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as city, county and state officials.
Fortunately, many pastors who would not necessarily consider themselves technologically savvy have become social media gurus overnight. Most churches in the area have moved their services to an online video format so their congregants can tune in, either on Facebook or YouTube, or both.
Furthermore, some, like the Rev. Kevin Karnei, pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche, and the Rev. Michael Whitfield, pastor of Branded Cowboy Church, have used radio transmitters to broadcast their services for drive-in church.
“We are a tight-knit community, and we did not want to leave the elderly out,” Karnei said. “We didn’t want to stop services, but we didn’t want to endanger anyone either.”
And still others, such as the Rev. Larry Green, pastor of God’s Church of Restoration, have taken services outdoors with loudspeakers for drive-in worship.
“Pastor Larry Green likes to say that even though we’re sitting in cars, we’re standing in spirit,” said Harold Thomas, education director at God’s Church of Restoration.
And their congregations might actually be growing in some cases during this crisis.
“We’ve had people attend who don’t normally come to our church. They have driven up and listened, so that’s one of the byproducts of having to do this outside using loudspeakers,” Thomas said.
Churches are needed now more than ever, so the Victoria Advocate appreciates the efforts and ingenuity of the Crossroads religious leaders who have managed to continue worship services during these stressful times.
