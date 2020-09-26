The Victoria City Council’s vote Sept.15 to change its position about the safety project near the H-E-B on Rio Grande was the right move to take.
It not only showed the council was willing to reconsider a vote after it gained more information on the issue, but it also sent a resounding message to the community that the city cares about the safety of its residents.
Last October, against the recommendation of city staff, H-E-B and the Texas Department of Transportation, the council voted to realign Stolz Street and the H-E-B parking lot entry in an attempt to make crossing Rio Grande in that area safer for pedestrians and motorists alike.
The staff, H-E-B and the transportation agency recommended the city close Stolz Street to a cul-de-sac, along with building sidewalks and installing a signal that would allow pedestrians to cross the seven lanes of traffic safely.
After the vote, the project appeared to come to a halt as the city had to renegotiate the project with H-E-B. But it began moving forward again in June when the council asked the city staff to work with the grocery chain and the state transportation agency to determine costs for both options.
When the numbers came back to the council it became clear the best option was still the cul-de-sac. It would not only make for safer crossing, but it would also save the city about $600,000. Part of that savings is about $150,000 the city would have had to spend to purchase the H-E-B property to realign the entry and Stolz Street.
By going with the cul-de-sac option, the grocery chain has agreed to donate the land.
In fairness to the council, when the project was presented in October, the costs were not clear, but they knew the cul-de-sac was the less expensive of the two options.
And it made the most sense. Not just in the pocket book, but also, and most importantly, in the public safety of residents.
In recent years, at least 13 pedestrians have been struck while crossing the road. Sadly, several have died. Car crashes have also occurred in that area injuring many and endangering the other motorists.
The problem of pedestrians crossing this busy area of Rio Grande has been around for years. The city has studied the problem for more than five years. It added lights in the area to give pedestrians better views at night.
Crossing that part of the street is not safe with traffic going in three lanes in both directions, plus the turn lane. Even if people walk up the block to the stop light to cross with the light, it is still tricky to cross before the light changes.
By closing off Stolz Street and adding the pedestrian signal lights, pedestrians will be able to safely cross the street.
The sidewalks along Azalea connecting Rio Grande to San Antonio Street are already built, allowing pedestrians to have a safe place to walk to get to the highway or beck in their neighborhood.
The businesses along Stolz Street will still be accessible via Ben Jordan Street.
H-E-B has shown for years it is a good neighbor in the city by supporting many good causes and nonprofits and working to make the city a better place to live. By the company being willing to negotiate and continue with the project only reinforces its commitment to Victoria.
The only bad thing about the project – if there has to be a bad thing — is the time lost in getting the work done. Design work by the state transportation agency will begin in October – a year after the initial vote. The road work is expected to be finished by November 2021 and the signal work completed by March 2022.
As the community waits for the work to be completed, it is imperative for motorists and pedestrians keep a watchful eye out for one another.
