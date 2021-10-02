Our community’s kids need to know more than just the lessons taught in textbooks.
Math, English, social studies and other subjects are essential to preparing young minds for the professional world. But kids also need to learn to interact with their peers and neighbors with kindness, civility and empathy.
That point was driven home Wednesday when Victoria school district officials announced they had canceled this year’s Battle of the Boot social media campaign. Students were invited to post to Twitter with hashtags about the rivalry, but it got out of control just hours after it began.
School officials would have tallied how many posts were made under each hashtag, and the school with the most posts would have won a spirit stick.
All that was canceled after the campaign received some posts that were mean spirited or contained personal attacks against students.
We, as a community, have a responsibility to teach our kids better.
Victoria school district officials made the right call in canceling the social media promotion, and we hope they’ll continue by speaking with students about the bad behavior and why it was wrong.
We hope parents will continue those talks at home, but it’s important to note that many students spend many hours away from their parents each day because of busy work and school schedules.
In reality, students learn many lessons, good or bad, outside of home or school.
That’s also why sports, volunteering, the arts and other extracurriculars are essential to well-rounded educations. Kids learn to shake their opponent’s hand after a bitter defeat. They learn to treat others with respect. And they learn to interact with others who are not like them.
It’s not hard to see why those lessons are important. In the year 2021, civility apparently has gone out the window in this country, especially in our online interactions.
Whatever side or sides you’re on, we should all agree respectful discourse only benefits our society, country and communities.
Indulging in a little online disrespect can seem harmless, but in reality there is another real, human person receiving those comments.
And there are countless others watching and reading. Some of those are kids in our community. When they see adults acting like children, what lesson does that teach them?
Choosing courtesy over disrespect will help heal divides among adults. And it will help us show the right example for our kids.
We have to start by being better ourselves.
