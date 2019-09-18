Colonial Dames deliver school supplies to KIDZconnection

The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century chose KIDZconnection school supply drive as a community project.
KIDZconnection provides a vital link between VISD, the community and the home by identifying students and their families in need, focusing on those who are experiencing transitional living situations.
The multifaceted program provides school supplies, coats and blankets, toys for needy children, holiday food baskets, and homework clubs.
Services to increase children’s school readiness are made available such as resources for school projects, computer labs, toddler time, pregnancy related services and daycare and providing parents with child development knowledge and parenting support.
Members of Colonial Dames Chapter delivered school supplies Sept. 17 to the staff of KIDZconnection at 1611 E. North Street.
