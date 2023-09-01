Most everyone must know Victoria is turning 200 next year. Officials made major announcements over a year ago. They even eliminated the popular Bootfest just so staffers could concentrate on the city’s bicentennial.
Well, now that’s coming to fruition, and being the second-oldest newspaper in Texas, we’ve decided to do our jobs in a historic sense. Of course the Victoria Advocate will report on everything that happens since it’s our job to record history.
And because we’ve been around since 1846, we’ve done a lot of history recording already.
But for the bicentennial, big plans at the paper are afoot. And they involve you.
We plan to produce an extra-special edition of our award-winning magazine, Discover 361, in April. We’ll report on many facets of this community, focusing on the convergence of several notable anniversaries — the city’s 200th, obviously. But did you know it’s also the 200th for St. Mary’s Catholic Church? And DeTar Healthcare’s 100th? And the Victoria Symphony’s 50th? And UHV’s 50th?
There are more, as well, and we’re going to document them all in the magazine and in monthly reports in the Advocate about an historic era or subject beginning Jan. 3.
That’s where you come in. We want to document families who have had roots here for a while. We want to recognize businesses with long ties to the community. Like here’s a hot fact: Victoria Air Conditioning has served the area for 50 years, according to Monica Carbajal, the company’s business development director. Cool! Especially during this heat.
The school system, too, is on year number 125. Congrats to the VISD.
Those are the kinds of tidbits we’d love for you to send in. For instance, did you know Patti Welder Middle School turns 105 next year? Or that Palestine Baptist Church was first organized in 1869?
We’re also going to compile a cookbook featuring those family recipes neighbors have been requesting for years. You know, that egg salad’s secret ingredient. How exactly to bake that Texas peach cobbler. What went into that brisket rub. Then we’ll publish all these recipes in a book toward the end of next year. Yes, we’ll charge for it, but only because printing on high-quality book stock just isn’t cheap.
But that special edition of Discover 361? That will come in your paper one weekend as it always does. If you want a second copy or a friend who doesn’t subscribe wants a first souvenir edition, well, that’ll come with a price tag.
If you have a recommendation for a family or business worth profiling, please email deliverydesk@vicad.com. Same goes for a recipe. We’d love to hear from you. While we can’t promise we’ll be able to report on every family or print every recipe, we’ll sure try to get to as many as possible.
So keep an eye out for our coverage beginning Jan. 3, 2024. You can look for that new logo we created just for all these special articles and publications. We call it branding. Just like that slogan on our front page: “From here. For here. Since 1846.”