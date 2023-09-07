Everyone's talking about artificial intelligence, AI for short. They say it's the next really big thing to come along in technology and they're probably right.
It works in some areas of business. Sending bulk mailings, check. Researching proposals, check. Placing listings online, check.
But in some fields, it's just not yet ready for prime time.
Not long ago, New York attorneys got in a lot of trouble when they filed a legal brief written by the AI application ChatGPT in federal court. It seemed the program did a bang-up job of writing the brief, up until the point it provided legal citations of earlier cases — cases that did not exist. ChatGPT made stuff up.
The two attorneys were sanctioned, along with their firm, with $5,000 fines each. That was not made up. Oh, the judge granted the airline's motion to dismiss the case.
There's the rub. ChatGPT and a similar program by Google, Bard, work just fine — up until they don't.
Like the law, journalism is one of those picky professions where accuracy matters. But with programs like ChatGPT and Bard, the old computer axiom holds true: Garbage in, garbage out, or GIGO.
That's why I'm loath to use such programs in the Victoria Advocate, for the time being. And apparently I am not alone. Gannett Co. (Truth in advertising, I used to work for that company, well before AI was a thing.) has been toying with AI in its journalism and its pursuits to cut costs, one of its specialties. But after a faux pas this month, the company for now is "pausing" its use of the program.
The Columbus Dispatch received critical comments about one AI-generated article. In its Aug. 18 sports report, the AI used language such as this: "close encounter of the athletic kind." It was spine-tingling enough for readers to complain.
So I put these tools to the test, and you'll get to read the results in a moment. I simply took a high school football box score — with a math error in the line score — from the Victoria Advocate's website at advosports.com and typed this request to ChatGPT and Bard:
Write a sports article based on this high school football box score:
Bay City 40, Sweeny 27
Bay City 10 0 14 14 -- 40
Sweeny 0 14 0 13 -- 27
First quarter
BC: Antonio Castro 25 FG 8:23
BC: Alex Estrada 26 pass to Braylon Williams (Castro kick good) 5:56
Second quarter
S: Ace Seibert 42 pass to Warrick Hernandez (Jose Gonzalez kick good) 4:12
S: Cayden Jones 11 run (Gonzalez kick good) 2:27
Third quarter
BC: Estrada 17 pass to Williams (Castro kick good) 8:06
BC: Estrada 38 pass to Williams (Castro kick good) 0:57
Fourth quarter
BC: Xylan Williams 46 punt return (Estrada 2pt conversion to Daniel Gonzales good) 10:08
S: Jones 5 run (Jaden Wink kick good) 7:46
BC: Estrada 29 run (Estrada 2pt conversion to Elijah Suarez good) 5:23
Seems simple enough, right? Well, let's see if you can spot the embellishments.
ChatGPT
Bay City Secures Victory Over Sweeny in High-Octane Football Showdown: 40-27
By [Your Name]
Date: August 29, 2023
Location: Bay City Stadium
In a thrilling clash that had the crowd on the edge of their seats, Bay City High School's football team emerged victorious against their rivals, Sweeny High School, with a final score of 40-27. The battle on the gridiron showcased explosive plays, strategic prowess, and unwavering determination from both teams.
The opening quarter set the tone for Bay City's dominance, as they swiftly took control of the game. Kicker Antonio Castro started the scoring with a 25-yard field goal, setting the tempo for what would be a high-scoring affair. The Bay City offense continued to shine when quarterback Alex Estrada connected with Braylon Williams for a 26-yard touchdown pass, with Castro's ensuing kick extending their lead to 10 points.
Sweeny found their rhythm in the second quarter, roaring back into contention with a series of impressive plays. Quarterback Ace Seibert showcased his arm strength, launching a 42-yard missile to Warrick Hernandez for a touchdown. Sweeny's Cayden Jones then bulldozed his way into the end zone with an 11-yard rushing touchdown, following a successful kick by Jose Gonzalez. The halftime score stood at 10-14, with Bay City holding a narrow lead.
The second half witnessed a surge of offensive fireworks from both squads. Bay City's connection between Estrada and Williams continued to flourish, with two more touchdowns in the third quarter alone. The first was a 17-yard pass, followed by a 38-yard beauty that left the Sweeny defense struggling to contain the dynamic duo.
Sweeny refused to go down without a fight, as Jones punched in another touchdown from 5 yards out, accompanied by a successful kick by Jaden Wink. However, Bay City's resilience shone through once again. Xylan Williams electrified the stadium by returning a punt a jaw-dropping 46 yards for a touchdown. Estrada then showcased his versatility by orchestrating a 29-yard rushing touchdown, along with successful 2-point conversion passes to Daniel Gonzales and Elijah Suarez.
The final whistle sounded with Bay City securing a well-earned victory, 40-27, against a formidable Sweeny team. The game showcased the incredible talent and determination of both squads, leaving fans with memories of spectacular plays that will be talked about for weeks to come.
Bay City head coach [Coach Name] praised his team's efforts, stating, "Our boys executed the game plan flawlessly and demonstrated tremendous teamwork. We faced a strong opponent in Sweeny, and I'm proud of how our players rose to the occasion."
As the teams left the field, the echoes of the cheers from the crowd lingered in the air, a testament to the excitement and intensity of high school football. The Bay City-Sweeny matchup will undoubtedly remain a highlight of the season, serving as a reminder of the passion and dedication that drives these young athletes to push their limits and strive for victory on the field.
Did you notice the "quotes" that ChatGPT made up from nowhere? Or the "cheers" from the stands, where fans were at the edges of their seats? That's dangerous fiction writing.
Now here's Bard's reply to my request.
Bard
Sure, here is a sports article based on the high school football box score you provided:
Bay City Defeats Sweeny 40-27
Bay City defeated Sweeny 40-27 on Friday night in a non-conference football game. The Blackcats jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Alex Estrada was the star of the game for Bay City, throwing for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown. Braylon Williams was Estrada's favorite target, catching six passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
Sweeny got on the board in the second quarter with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Ace Seibert to Warrick Hernandez. The Bulldogs added a touchdown run by Cayden Jones later in the quarter to cut the lead to 10-14.
Bay City responded with two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 27-14 lead. Estrada threw touchdown passes to Williams and Xylan Williams.
Sweeny got within 27-21 in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run by Jones, but Bay City answered with a touchdown on a punt return by Xylan Williams. Estrada scored the final touchdown of the game on a 29-yard run.
The Blackcats' defense also played well, holding Sweeny to just 27 points. Paris Fox led the way with 10 tackles, while Elijah Suarez had nine tackles and a sack.
The win improves Bay City's record to 1-0. The Blackcats will host Angleton next week. Sweeny falls to 0-1.
Key plays:
Antonio Castro's 25-yard field goal gave Bay City a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
Alex Estrada's 26-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Williams gave Bay City a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
Ace Seibert's 42-yard touchdown pass to Warrick Hernandez cut Bay City's lead to 10-14 in the second quarter.
Cayden Jones' 11-yard touchdown run cut Bay City's lead to 27-21 in the fourth quarter.
Xylan Williams' 46-yard punt return touchdown gave Bay City a 34-21 lead in the fourth quarter.
Alex Estrada's 29-yard touchdown run gave Bay City a 40-21 lead in the fourth quarter.
Players of the game:
Alex Estrada, Bay City: Estrada threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a touchdown.
Braylon Williams, Bay City: Williams caught six passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
Paris Fox, Bay City: Fox had 10 tackles.
Elijah Suarez, Bay City: Suarez had nine tackles and a sack.
Cayden Jones, Sweeny: Jones ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
Warrick Hernandez, Sweeny: Hernandez caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Coaches' quotes:
Bay City coach Eric Peevey: "I'm proud of the way our guys played tonight. We executed well on offense and defense. We're still a young team, but we're getting better every week."
Sweeny coach Chad Lane: "We made too many mistakes tonight. We had some opportunities to make plays, but we didn't capitalize. We'll learn from this and get better next week."
Again, coaches and quotes are made up. And Bard pulled the team names from Google, but the request was to use the information provided, not do its own research.
Could you imagine if these were stories requiring precision about a lawsuit or a new business or a health issue? It could lead to devastating litigation against the paper.
And it could erode the trust given to us by our readership.
So AI is here to stay. But we're waiting for some upgrades before considering it at the Victoria Advocate. Let's hope when AI is ready for prime time, it will at least know to fix the math or ask a programmer about it.