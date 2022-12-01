News isn't always nice, simple and uncomplicated.

Sure, we love to cover festivals, concerts, theater and sports. But we also have to report on court cases, council meetings, homicides and traffic fatalities.

It would be great if life was uncomplicated, all people were honest and unicorns floated by, sitting atop pretty rainbows.

But in this world, people commit crime, politics often is ugly, human trafficking exists, drugs are a part of our new reality and people too often drink and drive.

It is our job, as a news provider, to inform our readers about all of these, from the festivals to the drunken-driving accidents. Why? Because you have a right to know what is going on in your community.

Our task is to provide you with information so you can make important, informed decisions and life choices, whether that's who you may want to vote for, whether you want to contest a tax bill, if you like certain books in the library — or if you should warn your family about dangers on the roads.

You expect us to tell you what's going on. In fact, that's what you pay us to do, along with bringing you advertisements, comics, Dear Abby and crosswords.

Of all the noble professions out there, from medicine to law to law enforcement, only one is enshrined in our Constitution: a free press, journalism.

We journalists — along with your freedom to pray as you wish, or to not pray at all — are the cornerstone of our democracy, established in the First Amendment to the Constitution, which we print every day on our Viewpoints page. The nation's founders did this because they know that without a watchdog keeping an eye on the henhouse, there would be those sly individuals who would try to usurp your rights as citizens.

Why is this coming up now? Because this week one of our reporters, Tamara Diaz, who covers criminal justice and public safety issues, did what she's supposed to do. She wrote about a newly released traffic accident report from the state on a horrible crash that occurred several weeks ago. It turns out two teenagers collided head-on, as was reported initially, and may have been playing "chicken" while also possibly drinking in their vehicles before the crash. One driver and a young woman in his pickup were killed; the other driver was injured. The two drivers were cousins who were known, according to the accident report, to have played "chicken" before.

For sure, this crash was a disaster for the families involved and their friends and acquaintances. But it also impacted our communities here in the Crossroads. And through tragedy, even something as disastrous as this crash was, it is possible others could learn a valuable lesson or two, like don't drink and drive and don't, for heaven's sake, play "chicken."

But some readers urged the Victoria Advocate on our Facebook page to take the article down for a variety of reasons, such as we didn't have their permission to print it, we're just looking to capitalize on tragedy, we're only presenting one side of the story, we are abhorrent people who don't deserve the air we breathe. Well, you get it.

But the truth is, all we did was write about what was in a state report on the crash. We didn't author that report, we're just telling you, our readers, what was in the report without offering an opinion on the issue.

Ultimately, it was my decision along with our editing team to not just write about that report, but to do so promptly and get it online as soon as we could. That's to let you know what it said. I even made sure the actual report from the state was attached and made it larger than it originally was presented so you'd see it.

It was good to see so many people coming to the paper's defense. But first, I'd like to defend it by saying we believe in an open dialogue so much that we allowed a lot of vitriol toward the paper to remain on our Facebook page. Consider whether a political candidate or a retail store would allow the hatred on there to remain. (I don't think they would!)

Now, here are some of your fellow readers' comments and thoughts.

"The family would know because the DPS would have informed the family before releasing the report to the newspaper. Also, the paper report is mostly a copy of the report. They did not give an opinion about it. Anytime alcohol is involved in a crash, the report is placed in the paper for publication. The one good thing that may result is it could serve as a warning lesson to others."

"Yes, it is sad, but perhaps reading this account will make young people stop and think that risky actions could and would cause heartache and a deep grief that never goes away to their own family."

"I pray that young kids just starting their journey will read this as a story of caution of what can be taken from us in the blink of an eye."

"It's good to know the possible whys. I would want to know. I know it hit home. But yes you should report it."

"The story needs to be published, so that maybe someone will read and stop someone else from doing this game."

"What happened here was a tragedy, of that we have no doubt, but The Victoria Advocate has done nothing wrong here. If you're contesting the facts as stated in the official report, might I suggest directing your fire at the Texas Department of Public Safety, rather than the journalists who are merely publishing said report."

"This is truly heartbreaking but if anything I hope the article will keep others from doing dangerous things. Also to realize they are not invincible."

Feel free to send me an email at kkohn@vicad.com, or post something on our Facebook page with your thoughts. I might even give your comment a thumbs up on Facebook.