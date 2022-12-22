Well, it's almost over — 2022, that is.
The year in news from the Crossroads began, literally, with a bang — not from fireworks, sadly — and ended with some controversies unresolved, returning cold weather and a war in Ukraine that was turning out quite differently than when Victoria residents protested Russia's invasion in late February.
Throughout the year, variants of the COVID-19 virus seemed to lose their sting and a bivalent vaccine was developed to deliver a one-two punch to the disease. And by year's end, even as COVID-19 was making a wintry resurgence, things had returned mostly to normal, save some folks wearing masks still. Store shelves were no longer empty, though children's cold remedies grew short in supply, and weekly deaths from the disease had declined to single digits, if at all.
Today, we'll cover the first six months of the year. The second half of 2022 will be recounted next week.
January
The bang came Jan. 5, when a man wanted on warrants was shot dead by a U.S. Marshal's deputy. JD Javier Lane was 28 when the deputy marshal attempted to make an arrest on an outstanding felony warrant. In April, a grand jury determined the deputy marshal's actions were justified. Still, a family Facebook page called "Justice for JD Lane" contends he was "murdered by LEO."
Another death on Jan. 5 upset friends of the Texas Zoo, when Obidiah the ocelot died.
On Jan. 15, a new organization launched in Victoria — the Innovation Collective, which is a sort of networking-brainstorming-creatives group that helps foster new businesses and helps existing businesses get bigger and better.
On Jan. 19, Victoria lawyer Patrick Cullen was found dead at home in a suspicious case that grew curiouser and curiouser through the year.
Later in the month, sports tourism got a boost from the city; problems with SkyWest at Victoria Regional Airport developed; a mobile home fire killed two in Hallettsville; a new emergency room at Citizens Medical Center was approved; the ground grew dry and grass fires ignited; and Victoria County got a new epidemiologist, Dr. Emmanuel Opada, to help combat COVID-19 and other diseases.
February
On Feb. 5, the Advocate produced its first report of the "Fab Five," the five fast-food restaurants being developed on North Navarro Street. Most will ended up opening in the third quarter of the year.
Four families were displaced on Feb. 5 when a fire erupted at Victoria Station apartments.
On Feb. 9, oystermen and women protested plans to close more coastal areas to harvesting.
The VISD Foundation on Feb. 16 received its largest-ever donation, $200,000 from San Antonio law firm Pearson Legal.
Dog park advocate and Girl Scout Elizabeth Drane died on Feb. 19, and her family urged the city to complete a dog park in their daughter's honor.
On Feb. 24, the Crossroads, and the rest of the country, reacted to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Feb. 26, the Victoria Advocate was honored by national sports journalism contest, with Sports Editor Mike Forman honored for his outstanding columns.
March
Primary elections on March 1 set up local runoff races.
On March 4, a popular Victoria restaurant, Frances Marie's closed.
SkyWest Airlines, the carrier serving the Victoria Regional Airport, said on March 11 it would like to cease service, but days later, March 14, the airport chief told county commissioners it would remain until a replacement could be found.
On the Ides of March, March 15, the Port of Victoria announced plans for its Texas Logistics Center.
Ashley Furniture in Victoria turned 100 years old on March 24. The store, owned by the same family, was known as Rackley Furniture and Produce when it opened in 1922.
On March 22, the federal government stopped reimbursing hospitals, including Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Health, for uninsured COVID-19 patients.
On March 24, state wildlife officials heeded the cries of oystermen the previous month and declined to close a handful of oyster beds from being harvested.
A worldwide prayer for Ukraine on March 25 included several churches in the Crossroads churches.
April
On April 6, the hugely popular Bootfest in Victoria was canceled as the city said it was shifting gears and preparing for its bicentennial in 2024. The soonest Bootfest could return, if it does, would be 2025.
To honor Earth Day the day before, hundreds of people on April 23 help clean up parts of Victoria.
On April 25, a grand jury determined the deputy U.S. marshal who shot JD Javier Lane in early January was justified because Lane held a metallic pipe scraper that could be mistaken for a weapon.
On April 30, the Advocate and Victoria Chamber of Commerce held a candidates forum for school board and city council seats.
May
On May 1, the Advocate staff won 24 journalism awards at the statewide Texas Managing Editors conference for its work in 2020. Photo editor Duy Vu took first place in news photography.
On May 2, the Victoria City Council considered a construction variance for a planned Chick-fil-A on Rio Grande Street. It was the first disclosure of the new eatery. Owners David and Tammy Murphy, who operate Chick-fil-A's on North Navarro Street and in the Victoria Mall, would not comment to the Advocate about the new restaurant but said on social media it would be "a game changer for our area!"
Refugio police Officer Lee Jordan went on trial on a charge of recklessly injuring an infant with pepper spray on May 3. Days later, he was acquitted.
Cinco de Mayo festivities on May 5 drew thousands to downtown Victoria.
A Victoria ambulance on May 5 drove into a pond when an SUV with two passengers turned in its path at North Main Street and Spring Creek Road. The SUV passengers were hospitalized, but three firefighters swam to safety and helped the others. Bystanders rushed to help.
On May 6, at least 60 immigrants were found in the back of a tractor-trailer in Jackson County, authorities said. Court documents obtained by the Advocate several days later showed some immigrants told authorities they thought they were going to die. Codi Denise Hartman, of Nixon, was accused of knowingly transporting immigrants in the back of the tractor-trailer about 2 miles northeast of Ganado.
On May 10, City Councilman Mark Loffgren kept his seat; and incumbent Margaret Pruett and Kathy Bell won the Victoria school board races for District 6 and 1, respectively.
A SkyWest flight from Victoria with 13 passengers and three crew members on May 11 skidded off the runway in Houston when the nose-wheel steering system malfunctioned, the company said. No one was injured. The incident remains under investigation, according to the NTSB website.
The last Sears outlet in Victoria, Sears Hometown, closed its doors May 13. The Sears department store in the Victoria Mall closed some two years earlier.
Later in the month, Warrior's Weekend kicked off May 20; the "WAKE" art installation in downtown Victoria officially opened with a reception for creator Mel Chin, who brought it to Victoria to honor the late Ann Harithas, a friend; Jason Ohrt defeated Commissioner Kevin Janak in a GOP primary runoff; 19 children and two teachers were killed and 17 were wounded when an 18-year-old invaded Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, bringing prayers from the community and elected leaders and discussion of school security from educators; and, finally, a traffic light at the H-E-B on Houston Highway and Azalea Street was turned on to protect those crossing the six-lane roadway.
June
Shiner was divided in half on June 1 as a massive coal train derailed, severing access to crossings. "It's a mess," the Lavaca County sheriff said.
The Bach Festival on the week of June 10 kept Victoria alive with the sound of music.
On June 11, a rare hatching of 45 Kemp's ridley sea turtles on the shore of Magnolia Beach in Matagorda Bay surprised Texas A&M University researchers.
Victoria Advocate research on June 16 determined the city's founder, Martin De Leon, probably isn't buried where everyone thought he was, at the "Historical Grave Shrine of the De Leon Family, Founders of Victoria" in Evergreen Cemetery. Rather, it's more likely he's buried at his family's home, where St. Mary’s Church stands today.
County commissioners on June 18 separated Animal Control Services from the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Victoria residents and officials had mixed reactions on June 22 to the Supreme Court's decision overturning the Roe v. Wade protections on abortion.
Housing prices remained fickle in the Crossroads on June 25, with prices rising in some areas, falling in others, as interest rates began to rise.
The ongoing drought on June 28 impacted the region's water supply, as the Guadalupe River fell 1 foot in depth over the past year. Even after rainfall, the river remained woefully below normal levels.