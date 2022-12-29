The clock is ticking away on 2022. Some say good riddance, others just sigh.

Last week, I touched on the first six months of the year.

Today, let's take a look at the second half of 2022, a period in which we saw an assault on the Victoria library, an attack on the LGBTQ community by some members of the public and some elected leaders, COVID-19 case counts declining, government making concerted efforts to improve the lives of stray animals, children returning to school with scores showing the district's successes had improved since the dark days of the pandemic.

July

On July 6, Victoria County Treasurer Sean Kennedy, 65, died suddenly. County Judge Ben Zeller said his passing left "an unexpected void in Victoria County."

Michael Kuhrt, who was hired by VISD chief Quintin Shepherd as his deputy superintendent in June and started July 5, resigned on July 11 amid an outcry from people questioning his abilities after his previous district in Wichita Falls tallied an $8 million to $9 million deficit.

On July 13, data from the Texas Education Agency shows how VISD students began their academic recovery following two years of pandemic education. STAAR test scores in 2022 were higher than those in 2021 and 2019.

The U.S. Postal Service on July 18 honored popular Mariachi music and its performers with a series of postage stamps.

On July 18, county commissioners cut $500 funding from Be Well Victoria over its payment for a table at a Victoria Pride event, with County Judge Ben Zeller saying, "promoting drag shows in De Leon Plaza is not an appropriate function of county government.”

On July 19, Victoria City Council members made it illegal to possess catalytic converters without proper receipts after a spate of thefts were reported in the city.

On July 20, Be Well Victoria said it would ask the Texas Rangers to investigate the cut to its funding, which comes from a nonprofit's grant for the county to use strictly for its services.

On July 21, a customer at a downtown restaurant stiffed his waiter, claiming on his bill, "Don't tip gay men!" This came as the Victoria Pride event neared.

Victoria was off to see the wizard on July 22, when "The Wizard of Oz" by Theatre Victoria began its engagement for several showings at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.

Also on July 22, LGBTQ+ Victoria held its annual Pride event, for the first time in DeLeon Plaza. “You can love Jesus and not hate me,” one participant said.

The next day, July 23, Kaylee Rodriguez, 20, a student whose goal is to become a lawyer, was crowned Miss Victoria 2022.

Talk about dividing the city. On July 26, installation traffic medians — the bane of Victoria residents since 2020 — continued, when more roadways were divided with faux brick raised strips. This time, Rio Grande Street faced construction delays.

On July 30, the Advocate reported on the simmering controversy over library books. A group presented a list of dozens of books to the City Council earlier and the library advisory board rejected removing them. It won't be the last time the issue comes up in 2022.

Also on July 30, the Victoria Advocate won 11 awards, including three first-places, at the Texas Press Association's 2020-21 Texas Better Newspaper contest.

August

On Aug. 9, an obscure El Campo company, Prairie Energy Partners, said it would build the first major oil refinery in the U.S. in over 40 years. The $5.6 billion plant could open in Bloomington as early 2025.

That same day, Victoria students returned to schools for the 2022-23 school year.

On Aug. 15, the Victoria school district received a C in the Texas Education Agency’s 2021-22 accountability ratings. Only Stroman Middle, Patti Welder Middle and Smith Elementary received “Not Rated — Senate Bill 1365” designations, meaning their scores were below a C.

On Aug. 16, two national retailers, Burlington Coat Factory and Boot Barn, said they'll open shop in Victoria near The Home Depot off Zac Lentz Parkway.

On Aug. 20, artists Josh Vega and Nathan Rodriguez, Victoria Art League president, begin their project of painting nine crosswalks at intersections in downtown Victoria.

On Aug. 22, county commissioners and the Texas A&M Fire Service agree it will use Victoria Regional Airport as a regional hub for its operations, a major win for the airport.

Sadly, Bobby Hewitt, a prominent businessman and philanthropist in Victoria, died on Aug. 26 at age 93.

On Aug. 29, Lori Paige Foster was named Victoria County treasurer, replacing Sean Kennedy, who died the previous month.

On Aug. 30, Cassi Bales, 39, of Victoria, talks about what it's like being the most famous placard spinner in Victoria, where she works outside the Little Caesars Pizza on East Rio Grande Street.

That same day, VictTec, an excavator parts supplier, broke ground on its plans to open a production facility across the street from the Caterpillar plant in Victoria.

On Aug. 31, amid contentions over the library's book collection, the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board stood by two books challenged by residents. The board also adopted a new library card limiting what material children could check out.

September

On Sept. 2, work got underway on the new Chick-fil-A being built on East Rio Grande Street.

On Sept. 2, an analysis by the Victoria Advocate found the 46 complaints about books from the library and emails from a resident active in organizing the complaints, strictly target LGBTQ content.

By Sept. 6, the first of the "Fab Five" fast-food restaurants on North Navarro Street begins to open.

It's still touching, these many years later, to see the events 9/11/01 marked in a solemn ceremony in Victoria.

The inaugural Viva Texas Film Festival drew showbiz to Victoria for a long weekend on Sept. 16, filled with fun, film, stars and awards.

After many delays, renovations to the popular duck pond in Riverside Park got underway on Sept. 19. Work should be done by October 2023.

City officials appointed three new library advisory board members on Sept. 21, all of whom voiced concern with LGBTQ books in the Victoria Public Library.

Records that were sealed improperly by a district court judge involving a sexual-misconduct lawsuit filed against a prominent attorney's estate were unsealed on Sept. 23 following questions and challenges by the Victoria Advocate.

County commissioners appointed four new library advisory board members on Sept. 26, all of whom voiced concern with LGBTQ books in the Victoria Public Library.

On Sept. 27, Victoria officials unveiled a plan to reimagine DeLeon Plaza with a pedestrian-friendly area at Main and Forrest streets by the city's bicentennial in April 2024.

October

On Oct. 1, the Victoria Fine Arts Association celebrated 75 years serving the community with a free outdoor concert.

A Life Chain event on Oct. 21 drew hundreds in Victoria and other Crossroads communities.

An Oct. 21 Victoria Advocate investigation revealed some child care centers in Victoria rack up dozens of violations from inspectors.

To quote Homer Simpson, "Mmmm, Donuts." Dunkin', one of the "Fab Five," opened Oct. 21 on North Navarro Street, giving away free coffee for a year and other bling to the dozens who waited.

On Oct. 22, former President Donald Trump traveled to Robstown to campaign for Texas Republicans at a "Save America" rally. Thousands showed up, from the serious to those less so. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud of Victoria campaigned and spoke at the rally.

The remains of Korean war POW Adelaido Mata Solis of Inez were returned on Oct. 25 to the Crossroads, where his sister and her family greeted his return and saw to his burial.

Also on Oct. 25, a developer and the city's housing finance agency opened an affordable apartment complex for working families.

It would have been unheard of anywhere else, but Oct. 26 in Victoria the heads of the local Democratic and Republican parties sat together, joked and encouraged students at the University of Houston-Victoria to learn about candidates and vote.

A fundraising product borne out of the pandemic, the Duck Safari on Oct. 29 raised money for several Victoria County nonprofits.

Día de Muertos drew hundreds to downtown Victoria on Oct. 29 for lively festival to celebrate the day of the dead a few days later.

County commissioners discussed on Oct. 31 rebranding Animal Control into Animal Services to more accurately reflect the department's task.

November

Victoria library chief Dayna Williams-Capone resigned on Nov. 1, nearly a year after a storm of controversy over some books in the library. She took a position with a nonprofit that works to strengthen the state's library system.

On Nov. 7, Diego Martinez, 18, of Victoria, a West High School football player, lost control of his car on Main Street and was killed when it flipped and crashed into a tree.

The final print edition of Parade magazine was distributed in the Victoria Advocate in the Nov. 12-13 newspaper. The magazine went all digital after that issue. (It's still available with the Advocate's e-edition each weekend.)

On Nov. 11, Jennifer Kent, president of Victoria College, and Bernard Leger, chief executive of DeTar Healthcare System, detailed in separate and opposing Op-Ed pieces in the Victoria Advocate the consequences, good and bad, of adding a for-profit nursing program aligned with DeTar to the Victoria market.

Rose Marie Garcia was convicted on Nov. 16 of killing her husband and then burying his body in a shallow grave behind their home. She was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

An exhibit at the Five Points Museum celebrating the works of founder Ann Harithas opened on Nov. 19 with a free reception for the community.

Advocates for the homeless ended an overnight sleep-out event on Nov. 20 in DeLeon Plaza sponsored by the Homeless Coalition. But the cold and rain drove them to quit and go home, even though those who actually are unsheltered don't have that option. The event did raise money to help those in need.

Black Friday on Nov. 25 drew hardcore shoppers to malls, big box outlets the day after Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 26, a 100,000-gallon wastewater spill was contained and repaired hours after its discovery. A public-records request by the Victoria Advocate reveals it was the second spill at the Odem Street treatment plant in just over two months and was caused by human error.

Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. announced on Nov. 29 he'd retire from the department and move to Carrollton as that city's police chief. He held the position since November 2020.

December

Dr. Raymond Reese, 88, retired Dec. 2 after over 60 years of practice in Cuero.

One person was killed, and two others injured, including an 8-year-old boy in critical condition, when a relative stabbed them on Dec. 5. The motive remains unclear.

Girl Scout Elizabeth “Izzy” Drane's goal of having a dog park constructed in Riverside Park began Dec. 7. Construction on Riverside Bark kicked off with officials breaking ground. It should open by May. Drane died earlier in the year.

Amid a lawsuit by environmental groups, the expansion project of the Matagorda Ship Channel was put on hold Dec. 13 when the Army Corps of Engineers announced it would reevaluate impact statements that may have been misleading in terms of how much dredging would be needed and how many acres of oyster reefs would be damaged.

Two fiber-optic providers, AT&T and Sparklight, said on Dec. 16 they are bringing more high-speed internet and TV service into Victoria.

It was beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the days leading up to the holiday, as a winter blast on Dec. 24 sent temperatures into the low double-digits with feels-like temps at or near zero.

Christmas came and then shoppers went out on Dec. 26 searching for post-holiday bargains.

Victoria selects Deputy Chief Mark Jameson as interim police chief on Dec. 27.