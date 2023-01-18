Victoria's public works crews, the department's leaders, the city manager and even the public information team did nothing short of outstanding work this weekend when a water main burst Saturday night.

Sure, some of us living on the southern side of the city were left high and dry for a few hours. But only for a few hours.

Within an hour or two, city workers had identified what happened and where and were already working in the trenches, literally, to reach the 20-inch water main that failed. At the same time, others were working their magic to divert water from the faulty pipe and get everyone's faucets flowing south of Mockingbird Lane.

Let's face it, getting the water system back online after a key water main bursts is not easy. It took workers hours, overnight on a holiday weekend. It took a replacement part that, for a while, city officials didn't realize they had. It took communications professionals to get the lowdown and translate that inside baseball jargon into something simple you and I can understand.

The line that burst, City Manager Jesús Garza said, was an old iron pipe installed in the 1950s. "Sometimes it simply just happens with some of these older lines," he said.

The pipe split open about 7 p.m. and, he said, "Crews arrived roughly at 7:30 and began to isolate the area to try and isolate the break as well. … Luckily, crews were able to isolate it at roughly 8 p.m."

A lot of water, in the millions of gallons, was lost from water towers one, three and five, plus those at the adjoining Water Pumping Plant 3. Together they hold about 17 million gallons of water, though none were thought to be full when the pipe burst. Luckily, most of that will trickle down into the aquifer for use another day.

By 9 p.m., just two hours after the pipe sprung a major leak, Garza said, "Staff was able to find a way to directly pump water from Pump Station Number Three into the system. This is why residents also began to see improvements in the water pressure roughly after 9 p.m."

The city's response was as it should be: swift and decisive. Perhaps everyone learned a bit about quick response and transparency after a major sewage spill about two months prior, when notifications went out a day late.

This weekend's catastrophe wasn't just a city event, it was a community event, with all hands pitching in.

From doughnuts to pizza, residents and businesses dropped by through the night and into the next day to provide relief and encouragement to the city's workers, whom Garza thanked and named on Sunday.

By the way, they're worth naming again, with thanks and praise for a job well done. Garza identified the workers as Austin Anderson, distribution and collections manager; Santos Ybarra, water distribution supervisor; Eddie Garza and Rodney Rodriquez, crew leaders; Joshua Blackman, Marky Gaytan, Adolfo Arizpe, Reynaldo Trevino, utility maintenance workers; Jeffery Fishbeck, utility line locator; Irma Ruiz and Todd Hoff, surface water treatment plant operators; Gordon Williams, plant chief operator; Kevin Post, plant manager; and Curtis Moyer, plant maintenance supervisor.

Garza and his crew, including the city's communications team, also did a great job of alerting the public the night of the leak and the next two days using the city's social media accounts. Garza and Ken Gill, the public works director and city engineer, were out at the scene Saturday night. They returned Sunday afternoon, watching as the replacement pipe was lowered into position.

But you know what wasn't there by Sunday afternoon? A bunch of water pouring out of a cracked pipe and into a 15-foot-deep hole. That's because the city did its job, and did it right.