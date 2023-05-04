By the end of a political forum last month, it was pretty clear some folks speaking to the crowd were not telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth. No one lied, but there were omissions of truths, shall we say.
Two school board seats are contested in Saturday's election. District 3 Trustee Bret Baldwin is challenged by B.J. Nelson and District 5 Trustee Tami Keeling faces off against challenger Rick Jones.
Both Jones and Nelson are nice, energetic and have honest concerns they share with some members of the community.
But when each spoke at the forum, some truths were left out.
Take this exchange, using a question that came from an Advocate reader:
Me — "Is your campaign being supported or funded by any outside group, such as Freedom Over Fear, Citizens Unite or Moms for Liberty?"
Nelson — "No, this is a local campaign. I received donations from individuals. I will be receiving some money from TRE PAC, which is the Realtors. They're not supporting us, they're just donating to our campaign. So I am receiving money for that, but other than that, it is just individuals that have caught our vision that want to see some change in the district, that want to see a fresh face. That's where all my donations have come from. And our family."
Technically, this is not incorrect. None of those groups, per se, donated in her campaign finance report dated April 4.
However, many of those who gave to her campaign are leaders of these groups. For instance, her campaign treasurer is Tracy Hanes, who, with her husband Troy, donated $500 to Nelson's campaign. Hanes is a founder of Freedom Over Fear, which initially focused on vaccine and mask mandates and then pivoted to content in school curricula. Check out the video on Facebook of her explaining her goals.
Also contributing is activist Diana Hawes ($200); GOP chief Bill Pozzi ($100) and, separately, his wife and activist Barbara Breazeale ($200); and Gay Patek, who led a campaign trying to ban books exploring LGBTQ issues at the Victoria Public Library and later was added to the Library Advisory Board ($200).
Same with Jones.
Me — "Is your campaign being supported or funded by any outside group, such as Freedom Over Fear, Citizens Unite or Moms for Liberty?"
Jones — "Quick answer is no. I will be receiving a check later this week from the Texas Real Estate Commission. But that's the only outside group of people to support me. All the campaign funds that I have collected so far have been from individuals. Some of them have been outside the state, I'll admit. Some of them are family. Some of them are friends that think I would make a good trustee, so they are willing to send me cash to help support that. But the answer is no. No group is supporting other than the Texas Real Estate."
Again, that's true and not true at the same time.
Hanes gave him $500. Former school board trustee Bernard Klimist gave $1,000; Pozzi gave $200; Jill Fox, a relatively new library board member and district director for state Sen. Lois Kilkhorst, gave $250; conservative activist and new library board member Dale Zuck gave $250; anti-LGBTQ book activist and new library board member Prema Ranjan gave $500; activist Theresa Klacman gave $200; and Patek gave $200.
So it's just worth asking yourself whether truth and transparency are important? You be the judge, and on Saturday you can be the juror as well — with your vote.