Dear reader,

“From here. For here. Since 1846.” That’s at the top of each one of our papers, and we take that statement to heart. The Advocate is the second-oldest newspaper in the Lone Star State. Through those years, we’ve evolved from the weekly Texian Advocate to the Victoria Advocate you’ve been reading for decades. We’ve also gone through ownership changes, leadership changes, moved offices and entered the digital age with our website and e-edition.

But what has never wavered is our commitment to our community and to our readers. We’re from here, and we’re for here. Always.

Yet, change is a constant. Beginning Aug. 15, the Advocate is changing its print publication schedule to Wednesdays, Fridays and weekends. Please note the words “print publication schedule.” What that means is we will produce a daily edition, but the only editions that will be printed on paper and delivered will be the Wednesday, Friday and Weekend newspapers.

“How do I get the Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday papers?” is your obvious question. And to that, the answer is simple: www.victoriaadvocate.com/eedition. Your subscription allows access to every piece of content we produce: Stories, photos, videos and our digital newspaper.

If you want to know how and where to get the latest news, that hasn’t changed ― www.victoriaadvocate.com. That is the place to go for the latest breaking news and headlines. That is the place to go for our investigative, enterprise and analysis stories. Everything that you will read in the Advocate, you can first find at www.victoriaadvocate.com.

Now, more than ever, we appreciate ― and rely ― on your support. We know this is a big change, but we are committed to it, and to covering Victoria and the Crossroads. I am proud of the work being done by our team of journalists. I hope you continue to enjoy our work, as we continue to do what we can to make Victoria the best place to live that it can be.

Keith Kohn, Executive Editor