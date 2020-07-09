My name is Ashley Hernandez and I am running for the office of Victoria County Tax Assessor.
I am a born and raised Victoria native. I am a wife, mother and have 13 ½ years of experience helping and advising the citizens of Victoria County with their motor vehicle and tax needs.
In 2018, I earned the position of Assistant Chief Deputy.
I supervise and lead the employees within the motor vehicle department, and I am a leader who is hands on making sure employees are adequately trained to create a well-organized and competent office.
These attributes have earned me the endorsement of the Honorable Rena Scherer, our current Tax Assessor Collector
I strive to go beyond what the job description requires with the purpose of helping others.
Through the experience that I have gained, I believe that I have a great foundation to successfully lead the tax office. I work well with others and strive to solve solutions.
My top priority is to provide a professional, knowledgeable, and friendly staff that is ready to assist and provide efficient customer service.
Our technology is provided by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and county, both of which are running at full capacity, allowing customers to renew motor vehicle registrations and pay property taxes online, if they choose to. All car dealers have the option to submit all title transactions online through WebDealer, provided by the TXDMV, directly to our office, versus bring in the paper documents.
Even with all those options readily available, many citizens still chose to come into our office to be served efficiently.
I will continuously dedicate myself to lead the Victoria County Tax Office through continuing education, staying proficient in the ever-changing laws set by the Legislature.
I have attended several web training sessions, to help prepare me for the responsibilities this position holds.
One session was Truth in taxation, which is a concept embodied in the Texas Constitution and the Tax Code, published every July, to help process the calculations of the rate/rates determined for the taxing entity.
The calculation worksheets provided by the Texas Comptroller also assist in calculating the no-new revenue rate, formally known as the effective tax rate and the voter-approval rate, formally known as the rollback rate. It is the tax assessor’s duty to present these proposed taxing rate/rates to the governing body of each entity, to assist their needs in adopting their budget, without triggering a voter’s election. Once each entity adopts their taxing rates or rate, we will then print all property tax statements in house, and mail them to the taxpayers, thus saving taxpayers money.
I genuinely have a passion for the operation of the Victoria County Tax Office and will work hard to deliver the best service possible to the citizens of Victoria County. I will always have our citizens’ best interest at heart.
I have worked hard to gain the trust and support of my colleagues, creating an environment where employees can flourish, and be part of a great team.
I will bring the experience and knowledge that will continue to make the tax office function at full capacity to benefit the citizens of Victoria County.
My heart is here to serve the citizens of Victoria County.
