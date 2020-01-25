When I first heard revered newsman Jim Lehrer belt out his Victoria bus call, I was half a country away in the hallowed halls of Harvard University in the spring of 2006.
I wasn’t graduating, by any means. I was there to hear Lehrer’s speech with some of my classmates in the Nieman Fellowship program for mid-career journalists. We were about to finish an academic year of study, and most of us were quietly terrified about what lay ahead as we prepared to return to our news organizations.
The Nieman program had decided that year to open a slot for a community journalist, which is how this native Kansan found himself in such a strange and wondrous land. Little did I know Lehrer would become my spirit guide that day. Little did I know I would become editor of the Victoria Advocate about a year later.
A few years after that, I couldn’t believe I was having a beer with Lehrer in the Victoria home of Mike and Cora Jo Hummel. Lehrer had come back to Victoria in 2010 to be the featured speaker at a Korean War conference at Victoria College, his alma mater.
Lehrer loved Victoria and never forgot his Kansas and Texas roots. He perfected his bus call while working as a ticket agent at the Continental Trailways station in downtown Victoria in the mid-1950s and never lost sight of where he came from, even after moderating a dozen presidential debates and spending much of his career on the world stage.
I watched Lehrer’s Harvard speech again on YouTube on Thursday after he died in his Washington, D.C., home at age 85. He was the rare combination of being brilliant and down to earth, offering his ”PBS NewsHour” guidelines for journalism. They bear repeating today and every day:
- Do nothing I cannot defend.
- Cover, write and present every story with the care I would want if the story were about me.
- Assume there is at least one other side or version to every story.
- Assume the viewer is as smart and as caring and as good a person as I am.
- Assume the same about all people on whom I report.
- Assume personal lives are a private matter until a legitimate turn in the story absolutely mandates otherwise.
- Carefully separate analysis and opinion from straight news stories and clearly label everything.
- Do not use anonymous sources or blind quotes except on rare and monumental occasions. No one should ever be allowed to attack another anonymously.
- And, finally, I am not in the entertainment business.
Lehrer also used his speech to promote the idea of a mandatory national service because of the “urgent need to address the growing state of disconnection we have in our country today.”
My course of study at Harvard had focused on the digital future of newspapers, but Lehrer was light years ahead of me in recognizing the crisis the internet posed to our democracy.
Through his three years in the Marines after his college graduation in 1956, he told the crowd, he “learned that there was more to the world than me and my kind, that there was more to my life than me, me, me and me.”
Victoria honored Lehrer last spring with a plaque on the sidewalk near the bus station where he worked 65 years ago. As before, he took lots of time to talk with me and everyone else about his passion for journalism and for Victoria.
Long live his spirit. Our country needs it now more than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.