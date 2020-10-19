Wellness for the mind, body and spirit is crucial during this pandemic and beyond.
There are several wellness models to choose from to improve overall emotional health, but this one is my favorite. The PERMA model created by Martin Seligman is a theory of cultivating joy that will change your life for the good.
The acronym PERMA represents Positive Emotion, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning and Accomplishments. Applying these values to your everyday life will improve you physically, emotionally, spiritually, occupationally, socially, intellectually and playfully. Open your mind to a new way of being.
Creating positive emotion is critical to wellness, and by cultivating joy in your daily practice, happiness and optimism will flourish abundantly. To begin prospering your mind with optimism, limit yourself to one gripe a day. If you have already used your gripe for the day, set an appointment for 9 a.m. the next day. By then, those gripes will be unimportant and REM sleep will recharge your brain.
Engagement is optimal to ensure we remain present and cultivate calm. When we are fully immersed in doing what we love, our greatest works will emerge. Time truly flies by, and we create a flow of blissful immersion that leads to growth in our intelligence, skills and emotional capabilities. Find what you love, and do it daily.
At the core (heart) of the PERMA model are relationships. We are relational beings — I would not know me if I did not know you. We must truly connect with others and be seen, known and loved to truly be fulfilled. Is it about the journey or the destination? It is about the company. Surround yourself with a nourishing tribe.
Meaning brings us purpose and drive. We must find values that are congruent with our life that we can intentionally move toward to achieve our formulations. Identify and define three core values in your own words, and create a mission statement that encompasses your legacy as an individual and family. For example, humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less.
Accomplishments give us the fuel to continue thriving and loving the journey. As we grow, a majority of our accomplishments are extrinsic and reinforced by others’ values. To truly flourish, we must move from extrinsic to intrinsic evaluation to develop self-compassion and self-acceptance. Succeed at what you love to serve others at the highest level.
Choose curiosity and be the most interested person in the room by permeating PERMA permanently in your life to flourish holistically.
