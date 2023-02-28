Last month in this space, I asked whether 50 years of culture war since Roe v. Wade had permanently polarized our political discourse. Communication scholars, I noted, call this the problem of “rhetorical incommensurability.” That is, the two sides of the abortion debate use rhetorics that have mutually exclusive meanings.
Rather than give up, I cited research on intercultural communication. Two people who have different assumptions about what things mean can communicate if at least one person sets aside her assumptions and tries to understand the other’s point of view.
In my previous column, I addressed those who identify as “pro-life.” Can you understand, I asked, that just as you were stunned in 1973 by Roe, the “pro-choice” side now feels the same after the Supreme Court overturned Roe? And can you admit that the political calculation you made, putting Donald Trump in power in hopes of gaining more “pro-life” justices, came at the cost of inflaming our national divisions?
Now in this column, I address those who identify as “pro-choice.” Many of you cite your religious faith in your support for women’s rights, including abortion rights. A person can be both religious and “pro-choice.” But as you know, opposition to abortion is largely driven by religious convictions.
To help you understand your opponents’ point of view, I turn to “semiotics” or the study of signs and symbols. Imagine, then, you are traveling to another country. You would respect its culture and customs. Now imagine entering the Islamic Center of Victoria. Out of respect, you would not bring an image of its revered prophet. Or imagine entering the Temple B’nai Israel on Main Street. Again, out of respect you would not mishandle the Torah scrolls.
In the same way, dialogue with Catholic and evangelical Protestant opponents of abortion will not be possible if you disrespect their religious cultures and cherished symbols – Jesus, Mary and the pope for Catholics, the Bible for evangelical Protestants.
These symbols stand not only for religious beliefs; they also symbolize a way of life. Abortion is seen not only as the taking of “preborn” life. For opponents, “abortion” has itself become a symbol, a practice which they believe tears at family life and the moral fabric God intended for human happiness.
Name calling is frequent in the abortion wars. Antiabortion activists do their share when they hurl “baby killer” at their foes. But many supporters of abortion rights also render dialogue impossible when they impugn opponents’ religion as a delusion and the Bible as a fairytale. In so doing, you attack the symbols around which your “pro-life” opponents build their lives.
Rather than stereotype abortion opponents as puritanical theocrats, consider: Catholic hospitals and social services benefit millions worldwide. And while evangelical Protestants are less aware of structural inequities, they generously respond in times of specific need. Samaritan’s Purse and Texas Baptist Men, among others, were swiftly on the scene when Hurricane Harvey struck Victoria. These outreaches are also fruits of faith and deserve respect.
If you identify as “pro-choice” but are open to dialogue on the needs of women and children at risk, then – as the research on intercultural communication suggests – respect the cultures and symbols of your abortion opponents. Though you’ll encounter antiabortion absolutists, you’ll also meet “pro-life” proponents who acknowledge the difficult dilemmas that women may face and who recognize society’s obligation to provide greater support.
Imagine for a moment if “pro-life” and “pro-choice” proponents both temporarily set aside their assumptions for the purposes of dialogue and tried to understand the other’s point of view. Admittedly, neither side would gain its ultimate objective. Abortion opponents would not suddenly change hearts and minds. Abortion rights supporters would not restore Roe. We will still be debating abortion, state by state.
Yet as I affirmed in last month’s column and reaffirm now, there can be common ground to address structural conditions that put women and children at risk.