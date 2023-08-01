If you’re 60, the world is at least four times louder than when you were born.
So says the National Park Service. Based on data gathered from more than 400 sites across the country, a 2017 study concluded that ambient noise from human activity doubles or triples every 30 years.
Noise pollution degrades human health – and communication. In the most widely known model of communication – called SMCR for source, message, channel, receiver – noise is the greatest hindrance to understanding.
I have a point about noise and politics. But first, let’s take an imaginary trip around Victoria to compare 2023 and 1963.
It’s Friday morning and you have a doctor appointment. In 2023, you take off work. In 1963, your husband, who has a steady manufacturing job with good wages, just paid cash to give you a second car. In 2023, talking heads gabble on the wall-mounted TV in the waiting room while another patient speaks loudly into his cellphone and you check your own device. In 1963, you silently read a brochure on the dangers of smoking.
Next you pick up a few items. In 2023, the big-box store greets you with a “wall” of 75-inch flat screen TVs, all echoing with sound on. In 1963, the department store has some light Muzak overhead as you walk past a display of those new color TVs.
Shopping done, you take the kids to Grover’s Bend playground at Riverside Park. In 2023, a parked car has windows down and stereo up, an exercise group is setting up a sound system and your cellphone rings. In 1963, you hear birdsong, feel a cooling breeze that rustles the leaves above and watch the kids play.
It’s summertime. In 2023, your family heads to the pool, the percussive beat of a rockin’ radio station playing continuously over the loudspeaker. In 1963, you go to Pleasure Island pool and notice a teenager in the picnic area has one of those new handheld transistor radios.
Saturday brings a special treat. Your family has tickets to the ballgame at Riverside Stadium. In 2023, the loudspeakers blare music before each batter and between innings. In 1963, you hear only baseball sounds, the crack of the bat, the slap of balls on gloves.
Sunday morning you finally get everyone off to church. In 2023, worship starts with the praise band – drums, electric guitars, soundtrack, singers – all miced up and amplified. In 1963, the songleader says “Turn to hymn number 233,” and the church pianist plays an intro.
OK, I’ve indulged in some nostalgia. But I have a point.
Every culture has assumptions about appropriate communication. The individualistic culture dominant in the United States regards people who can speak up and express themselves as competent and as leaders. But in group-oriented cultures, people who speak up may be viewed negatively as promoting their own interests before those of the group.
What I see happening in America is the evolution of another assumption about communication: Someone who is competent and a leader must be LOUD. The politician who speaks reasonably about policy in a calm and measured voice is a wimp. The one who speaks loudly against the enemies we fear gets our vote.
Have we developed a bias for loudness? In 1963, the person who got too loud was the offender. In 2023, the person who asks to turn things down is seen as imposing on others.
The researchers who wrote the National Park Service study talked of “learned deafness.” Our human sense of hearing can pick out an amazing range of sounds from our environment. But as rising levels of ambient noise drown out our surroundings, we condition our senses to automatically tune out.
When the value of quietness is forgotten, when something must be loud to be fun and be good, is it any wonder that we’ve stopped listening – truly listening – and hear only what we want to hear?