Pols and pundits puzzle over Donald Trump’s seemingly unshakable hold on Republican voters. Each time the former president is investigated or indicted – or most recently, found liable for sexual assault – experts ask if Trump’s grip on the GOP could loosen. Yet he continues to poll as the leading candidate for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.
One answer to this conundrum is suggested by Trump himself, the one-time reality television star who carefully stage-manages his political events and boasts of his TV ratings. Intuitively, he may grasp a phenomenon that researchers of mass communication first observed in the 1950s at the dawn of television.
That phenomenon is “parasocial relationships.” Simply put, researchers have shown that audiences who regularly view a television performer can psychologically feel an enduring “personal” relationship with that performer. Chances that a parasocial relationship develops are enhanced when the performer is frequently seen by his audience in full-face closeup and speaks directly to the camera in a conversational style.
All this, Donald Trump does. Television cameras seem irresistibly drawn to his face. He forgoes a teleprompter. He ad libs. His talk seems plainspoken and conversational, unlike other politicians’ scripted stump speeches. In 2016, voters warmed to Trump for “telling it like it is,” a leading reason they put him in the White House.
What other national political figures have cultivated a parasocial relationship with their followers? Can you name even one?
Certainly no other GOP figure has inspired feelings of a close personal connection, if only because Donald Trump takes up all the oxygen in the Republican room. Ron DeSantis is panned for lacking a personal touch. Joe Biden’s favorability ratings are under water, even as Democratic voters tell pollsters they prefer a younger alternative. Perhaps Bernie Sanders had a parasocial relationship with progressives, but he isn’t a potential 2024 candidate.
This brings us to a question that has been asked since 2016. How should the press cover Donald Trump? As a former and potentially future president, he is news. Journalists must, and should, cover him. But the media have been criticized for enabling Trump, giving major airtime to his falsehoods and smears at the expense of his policies and the coverage of other candidates.
To that criticism I would add: The mainstream news media enable Trump’s cultivation of a parasocial relationship with his Republican base. Cameras invariably zoom in on his face; other candidates are shown behind a podium. Trump gets more sound bites because his comments are more sensational, crowding out other candidates and coverage of policy issues. And the more Trump is on air, the more his plainspoken style reinforces a parasocial connection with his MAGA movement.
Earlier this month, Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr. offered a three-point proposal for media coverage of Donald Trump. First, rather than approach the 2024 election as a “horse race” with a focus on poll numbers and candidates’ electoral odds, focus instead on the policy stakes. Second, explain in detail the agenda that Trump would likely pursue as president. Third, don’t let concerns over maintaining access to Trump compromise strong journalism that challenges documentable falsehoods.
These three points make sense to me. They uphold principles of responsible journalism and could redirect our civic dialogue from personalities to policies. And as a media scholar, I believe these points would help level a playing field that since 2016 has unwittingly enabled only one candidate to build a parasocial relationship with followers.
Imagine a newscast where Donald Trump’s falsehoods and personal attacks are edited out. Where only his policy proposals get on the air with assessments of their implications. His policy statements are infrequent enough so that other candidates could receive more coverage. And as the media oxygen that sustains the former president’s public profile deflates, his parasocial hold over the Republican Party could fade. Our broken civic dialogue could begin the road to recovery, to the benefit of our democracy.