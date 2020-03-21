We knew the big train was coming. We just didn’t know when.
Then, on March 13 when the Yoakum Community Hospital announced a patient had tested positive for the COVID-19, we knew the first of many cars of that train had arrived.
Residents of Yoakum immediately wanted to know more about the patient, not for gossip mongering, but to make sure they and their families were safe.
Residents mainly wanted to know where he had been, who he had mixed with at work or socially and had they been in contact with the patient or anyone he may have exposed.
The town was – and still is – concerned to say the least.
We learned two places he had eaten and that he lives in rural Lavaca County.
A week after the announcement, the community is still in the dark.
Our region has had five more cases confirmed since then – three in Matagorda County, one in Cuero and one in El Campo.
Again, very little information has been released about any of the patients.
Communities in which patients are diagnosed with COVID-19 should be given as much information needed to protect their families and themselves from the spread.
This past week, we have heard the term “flatten the curve” too many times to count. Communities cannot begin to flatten the spread if residents are not given important information.
We respect the patient’s right to privacy, but there are ways to disseminate information without infringing upon the patient’s privacy.
The case in New Rochelle, N.Y, where the attorney exposed his family, his church and partygoers is a good example of the public getting important information they needed to avoid places and people he may have exposed. Residents were able to make arrangements to protect their families and themselves.
We learned late last week, he is on the mend and expected to make a full recovery.
In the Crossroads, we do not know any updates on the five patients, except that one unfortunately died, because we are dependent on the state health department to release information. Lavaca County does not have its own health department, so it is dependent upon the state agency to release information. The agency is not prepared to answer the public’s questions.
We are grateful Yoakum Community Hospital included the media in its announcement of the first confirmed case, but we suspect the small rural hospital was not prepared for such a diagnosis and had few guidelines to follow in this case.
We are grateful for information on the other cases as well, but we cannot say it enough, communities need to know more so they can do more to protect themselves and their families.
The proverbial train is still pulling into the station.
Many more cars are anticipated before the caboose makes it to the depot.
The residents of the Crossroads need to be fully informed on the health department’s investigations, so we can protect ourselves and our families. That transparency begins with health officials and continues to the residents. Without both we cannot “flatten the curve.”
