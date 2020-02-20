About a dozen faith leaders gathered recently at Promise Pointe for a meeting of the Communities of Faith. The good-natured teasing and friendly banter among the faith leaders in attendance conveyed a strong sense of camaraderie and community built over the past few years at monthly meetings and beyond.
On July 12, 2016, the Rev. Bill Hassel and former Victoria Advocate faith reporter Jennifer Preyss-Mathlouthi called a meeting for the purpose of support, prayer and healing in response to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. The first meeting of the Faith Community Leaders Open Dialog Group was at St. Peter’s Baptist Church.
Hassel said starting the group was “definitely a God thing.”
“Jennifer Preyss and I got together and invited all that I knew who might come,” Hassel said in an email. “Eight brave souls showed up.”
By Aug. 19, the group had grown to 25 members and changed its name to Communities of Faith. The meetings rotate from one venue to another each month. Now, the group has 34 members composed of one Jew, three Muslims, three Unitarians and 27 Christians.
“Through the variety of our faith traditions and backgrounds, we seek to promote peace and understanding among all the people who live in our community,” Hassel said.
The group is not political and does not worship together. Rather, they come together to exchange news about their various faith communities and provide support for each other.
“All are welcome at the table … we treat one another as valued and validated good neighbors – ‘love your neighbor as yourself,’” Hassel said.
In October of 2016, members of the group wrote a letter to the editor of the Victoria Advocate concerning the attacks on Muslim groups and others across the country, and the Victoria mosque fire happened shortly after on Jan. 28, 2017. The group was ready to band together and show solidarity and support for its Muslim neighbors.
Since then, members of the group have come together in regard to various equality and immigration issues. They also have attended numerous functions, marches, walks and protests together.
“For the record, we are not all in agreement on everything, and handle that only by members attending (functions, marches, walks or protests) or not, signing the letters or not,” Hassel said.
The group has resulted in new friendships and most importantly, the realization that the members are more alike than the differences that separate them, he continued.
“With so much division, attacking, violence and disrespecting in the world today, it is a breath of fresh air to see a group of leaders sit together,” Hassel said.
The Victoria Advocate agrees. The Communities of Faith provides an example for all of us of how to seek and promote harmony.
