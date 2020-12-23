Last week, Meridith Byrd, director of community engagement for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, and volunteers collected 4,000 pounds of fresh fruit from trees belonging to local families. The week before that, they collected almost 1,000 pounds.
That equates to tons of good will and community support for the food bank and the pantries it serves.
This is the third year the food bank has collected fresh fruit that otherwise would have gone to waste from trees around town. So far this year, about 25 families have donated fruit such as oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, lemons and satsumas.
The good will is the result of Byrd’s social media post asking for citrus growers to donate their excess. It even came with an offer to pick the fruit if the owners could not.
Byrd and volunteers have picked fruit at about a dozen houses, and another dozen or so people have picked the fruit themselves for donation to the food bank.
More fruit is expected in January as the fruit is ripening on the trees.
“This is fresh fruit, literally straight off the tree, and put into boxes to be distributed to food pantries and for mobile distribution. So much of what we get at the food bank has been in cold storage for weeks or months, so it’s not nearly as fresh as this fruit literally picked right off the trees and in their hands days later,” Byrd said.
Citrus is important in the winter with its vitamin C content, which is especially important to the food bank’s clients’ health.
Plus it is so tasty.
The generosity of others is helping the food bank reach more people who are in need of fresh food and fruits.
“We are really, really delighted to see how many people are willing to donate their excess fruit,” Byrd said. “They say they have given the fruit to their friends and neighbors, and eaten all they can and don’t want it to go to waste. We’re really grateful for the generous community.”
The food bank provides food to about 100 food pantries, churches and other organizations in an 11 county area. About 30,000 people are fed each month.
“I’m not sure how many are getting the fresh fruit, but thousands is probably a good estimate,” she said. “The program grows every year. Most people don’t think of us as accepting fresh produce. They donate non-perishable foods to us.”
As food insecurity increases with the pandemic, this is a prime example of how people can come together and make sure valuable resources are used wisely for the good of all the community. We are glad to see the food bank and members of the community being proactive in getting this fruit to the tables of those who need it.
