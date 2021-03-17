Children and other Victoria residents — in all parts of Victoria — need pristine parks with ample amenities where they can go to play and exercise, and experience the natural world.
This year, it seems the City of Victoria Parks and Recreation Department is on the same page as it rolls out its months-long parks master planning process that includes individual conceptual plans for three parks — Riverside Park, a centrally located regional park; Ethel Lee Tracy Park, a community park north of town; and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, a neighborhood park south of town.
The plans will be determined by input from community members, so Victoria residents need to get involved by voicing their opinions about what they would like to see in their parks — from new playground equipment and more barbecue pits to new walking trails and more trees. Four surveys, one for each of the three parks mentioned and one for the entire park system, are available online. Community members can fill out as much or as little information as they want on each of the surveys.
Directing attention and resources at MLK Park, 3808 Callis St. in Silver City, is especially encouraging. The bulk of investments in parks has historically followed Victoria’s development to the northern side of town, which has more space and wealthier, newer neighborhoods. The steady stream of funding to the north side of town has left residents of Silver City and other neighborhoods feeling left behind.
According to the parks master plan adopted in 2012, the three-acre MLK Park currently has a full basketball court, playground, pavilion and benches. In 2001, the park received new play equipment and other updates. Two years later, the city added covered picnic sites, sidewalks and new lighting structures. In 2012, a parking lot was added, according to the previous parks master plan and a review of city council documents.
Ethel Lee Tracy Park was built from the ground up in 2002. In 2010, the park received upgrades to its restrooms. The city added a new splash pad in 2018, and a new, accessible playground not long after.
The investments in Ethel Lee Tracy Park, the city’s northernmost park that attracts residents from throughout Victoria, are partially due to the fact that the park is much bigger than MLK Park, with more space to install new features and upgrades.
This will be the first comprehensive master plan for Victoria’s parks since the one finalized in 2012.
That plan outlined major goals for the city: developing multiple new parks in the northern parts of the city, where population growth was expected to increase; building an interconnected system of new trails and hike-and-bike lanes that could connect parks throughout the city; and even a dog park.
Once the parks master plan is finished this fall, the city council will decide whether to make the investments outlined in the plan. We hope they will, especially in MLK Park.
