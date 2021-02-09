For decades Sandra Avery kept busy with work, church and family, but her most pressing work was to help the children in Victoria.
Avery’s life’s work was making sure the children were fed and they had clothing and school supplies to help them learn.
Outside her work over the years in Victoria school cafeterias, Avery also worked with the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent as well as churches and civic groups to tend to the hungry.
Avery garnered the reputation for being a caring, kind and giving woman through her many acts of selflessness to help as many people as she could. Some people who knew her knew she often would give food from her own refrigerator to help those who were hungry, even if it meant she went without.
She was described as a true angel on earth for her many years of helping the less fortunate. That is a perfect description for the woman who loved her community and had a vision for helping others. She also had the knack for getting the work done.
She also fed the cultural side of people young and old and of all races with her never-ending love for sharing the history of Black America. She was in her element in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. marches and services, Juneteenth celebrations as well as Black History Month activities.
She took great joy in watching the young students perform in the hip-hop and stomp dance routines.
Her work to keep the history alive went beyond the public celebrations. She worked year ‘round to teach the younger generations the history that she knew, loved and had lived.
She commented many times that she wanted to teach history so the younger generations understood the world they live in and would want to keep the history going.
When Avery died on Jan. 30, the city of Victoria lost a true force of nature who knew how to get things done and how to encourage people to help her make it happen. Most importantly she cared for her neighbors throughout the city.
She leaves behind family and friends who are determined to keep her goal of feeding the hungry and educating the young alive.
“She was able to do so much because all the people could see her vision and got in there with it,” said her son Sanders Wilkerson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.