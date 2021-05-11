Major decisions are on the table at the Victoria school district, and the community needs to get involved.
The district’s superintendent Quintin Shepherd discussed some options for the district after the community voted down a $156.8 million bond proposal on May 1. About 15% of registered voters turned out to the polls.
Now district officials and the board look to alternatives to address major repairs like updating HVAC and plumbing systems.
With possible multimillion dollar issues up for discussion, community members need to voice their opinions when it comes to the district.
Shepherd said during an Advocate interview that he is listening to the community. Now is the time to speak, Victoria residents.
We need to collectively stop and think about what we want to see in our local school district. More importantly, we need to communicate that to our local school leaders.
Costly repairs are nearly impossible to address without a bond, but Shepherd discussed the possibility of using COVID-19 relief funds to fix HVAC needs.
The money comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The funds are allocated from the federal government down to the Texas Education Agency, which distributes it to districts across the state. Victoria’s school district expects to receive $28 million-29 million from that fund.
The funds are to be used to help the student achievement gap, but they can also be used to improve air quality. About 20% of the funds need to be used in the classroom, and the rest is to be used at the discretion of the district.
This would need board approval and discussion, so the community should be vigilant now and participate.
Another option is a possible bond, but that needs to come from us. The community.
As a community we struck down the last two bond proposals, and this is an opportunity for us to clearly explain what we want to see happen at our schools.
Facilities are a vital part of the learning process. We can have the most amazing teachers, but maintenance and repair issues like a leaking roof or insufficient funding can hinder that learning.
Education is too important not to have facilities and the community's support in bettering the district.
