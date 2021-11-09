The 35,700-square-foot, 52-bed inpatient facility recently announced by the Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach Center is well worth financial backing and support from our community.
chances are high you know of someone who has struggled with substance abuse. Depending on your level of involvement, you may even be aware of the challenges of getting them help. The challenges are plentiful in part because the closest residential facilities are in Corpus Christi, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.
It is not hyperbole to state it is a life-or-death issue, either.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the 20 years from 1999 to 2019, nearly half a million people in the U.S. died from overdoses involving opioids. Those figures peaked last year when deaths hit a record high of more than 93,000 for one year.
In 2019, the most recent data available, almost 3,000 deaths by accidental overdose were reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to figures published on the state department’s website.
A need for in patent care exists here. That need is exacerbated by what a team of Texas A&M University health care workers and researchers who surveyed the area for some months characterizes as “extreme shortages.”
In October, the center announced another milestone in a feasibility study on the project, which started earlier this year and is exploring the need for a residential facility, the potential financial backing in the community and the size of the facility itself.
The center’s executive director, Daniel Barrientos, said the funding provided by the Texas State Department of Health Services and grants are crucial to keeping the doors open to their facilities, but that it won’t be enough on its own.
The need is dire enough that potential backers should set aside any stigma they may have about substance abuse once the nonprofit begins raising funds for the $6.5 million facility.
Once the nonprofit bids for another round of state funding after the facility is complete, Barrientos said a significant increase in funding is likely since the services offered have expanded. However, he said it will likely cover less than half of the actual operational expenses.
That is where the community comes in.
Some hurdles have already been cleared. The facility has the support of the two top law enforcement officials in the county — who see how a local residential facility would benefit patients who go from detox to residential to outpatient services. We commend them and other Victoria County and City of Victoria officials who have expressed support of the project. We hope more join them.
The facility would be a game-changer for people in need of these services in our area. We hope to see this facility come to fruition because it is long overdue.
