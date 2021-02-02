The community should decide what happens to Victoria school district’s proposed bond.
The Victoria school board should approve to call a bond election during its scheduled meeting on Feb. 9. If approved, the community will see the bond on the May 1 ballot.
This will truly put the decision in the community’s hands.
A district task force developed a $156.8 million bond proposal, which it presented to the board Jan. 21.
The bond proposal calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary School. The rebuilds would cost an estimated $73.7 million for Stroman and $23 million for Mission Valley. The costs include demolition and rebuild estimates.
The proposal also includes district-wide repairs to roofing, plumbing, electrical, gas lines and security systems for about $58.4 million. It includes the replacement of playgrounds at all elementary schools for $1.5 million.
Community interaction and feedback are important when it comes to the successful passage of a bond, and by putting it on the May ballot, the board can spend that time pushing out its message.
The district task force ended with almost 40 community members, which included district employees, parents and other community members. The bond was created by the community and should be decided by the community.
The task force is a small portion of the population, and the May ballot is a chance for community members to make their voice heard when it comes to their local schools. If board members don’t include the proposal on the ballot, those voices won’t be heard.
School board members continue to seek community feedback before the Feb. 9 vote to include the item on the May ballot. During that time the loudest voices will be heard but that may not be representative of the larger community.
The best way to hear all community voices is putting it on the May ballot for a vote.
Messaging on the board has begun at the district. District officials released a ThoughtExchange, which is a virtual messaging board to share opinions. This is the first step in hearing community voices, but it shouldn’t be the end.
We need to remember that not everyone in our community has access to technology to share their opinions, but that does not make their opinions any less valuable.
Polling locations, though, are open to all, and it is the best way to get community feedback whether it is good or bad.
We saw the 2017 bond fail because of a lack of understanding from the community and a lack of communication and transparency from the district.
We would like to see more communication to the community leading up to May, but the best way to hear community opinion is putting the item on the May ballot.
