The fact DeTar Healthcare System and Jersey College have put on hold their plan to launch a nursing program in Victoria is neither a defeat for their efforts nor a win for those who opposed the program. Rather, it’s a win-win for the Crossroads community.
DeTar chief Bernard Leger and Victoria College President Jennifer Kent should be praised for their advocacy of their respective points of view. Leger sees a need in his medical system for more nurses and Jersey College was able to provide that. Kent saw the proposed program as absconding with rare clinical space the college’s nursing students to gain experience, students who more than likely would remain in the Crossroads after graduating.
The community wins because DeTar will help train even more nurses through Victoria College, which will give it access to qualified professionals who will work in one of DeTar’s facilities.
DeTar put the Jersey College proposal on hold to try working with Victoria College on “potential solutions to address the shortage of nurses in the South Texas Crossroads area, and particularly at our hospitals,” Leger told the Advocate last week.
Kent was pleased with the decision.
Pulling the plug makes sense for DeTar and Jersey College. Due to opposition from the college, local officials such as county commissioners and even state legislators, the new nursing program didn’t have much of a chance as proposed.
As we said in a previous editorial, the Jersey College plan would have turned nursing students into a commodity.
Jersey college is a for-profit institution with most of its operations in Florida, not New Jersey. It charges a small fortune to educate nursing students. In Victoria, DeTar would have incentivized those students to remain here or at another hospital owned by DeTar’s parent company, Community Health Systems of Tennessee, through scholarships to cut the cost to a fraction – and not a small fraction, at that – of the estimated $46,000 two-year tuition.
Meanwhile, Victoria College’s $12,000 tuition for its nursing program wouldn’t have to incentivize anyone. As we noted, about 90% of its nursing students either move on to the University of Houston-Victoria or practice nursing in the Crossroads.
That’s where the community at large benefits. Through Victoria College, Crossroads hospitals and health facilities are pretty much assured a steady stream of nurses into the foreseeable future. In addition, these professionals would earn a solid living here, settle down here and spend their money here.
Losing these nursing graduates would also have been a blow to the other large hospital in Victoria, Citizens Medical Center. Its chief executive, Mike Olson, maintained the Jersey College program would have taken nurses away from his hospital, as well. Which is why Citizens and other providers filed letters of opposition to the program with the state’s nursing regulator, the Texas Board of Nursing.
County Commissioners agreed with Olson.
“There was a nursing shortage even before COVID,” County Judge Ben Zeller said. “I know this is something we are looking to alleviate, but what I want to know is, is the (Jersey College) program an addition to or in lieu of the current, great program we got.”
In theory, the program may have added nurses to the market, but at a cost Victoria College was unwilling to pay: Kent said it would have meant doubling or tripling the number of students working with each patient, diluting their ability to train properly. She called the delicate balance of placing students in clinical spots “a giant jigsaw puzzle.”
The problem with jigsaw puzzles is when pieces don’t fit, you can’t just force them together.
In the case of Jersey College’s nursing program, it just doesn’t seem the right fit for the Crossroads at the moment. And forcing it into the community could have broken a successful system.
We applaud Leger for not pressing that last piece into the wrong spot.