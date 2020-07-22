Working to better one’s community through a career in public service is a noble goal.
A true public servant leads by example, dedicating his or her time to serving all members of the community to make that community a great place to live. English author Douglas Adams once said, “To give real service you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity.”
We are thankful for local elected officials who the voters chose to serve our community. Today, we congratulate Justin Marr and Ashley Hernandez, who won their primary runoff races and came out the Republican nominees for Victoria County sheriff and Victoria County tax assessor-collector, respectively.
The voters spoke loud and clear when casting ballots for both candidates. Marr received about 66.5% of the votes, beating opponent Dale Fowler, and Hernandez received about 61.7% of the votes, beating opponent David Hagan.
For Marr, who was sworn in Monday to begin his post as interim sheriff to complete the remainder of former Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor’s term, it’s time to get to work.
As Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said during Marr’s ceremony, the future sheriff is entering office at a time of challenges and unrest throughout the Crossroads, nation and world.
To list only a few, aside from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the local sheriff’s office has struggled for years with recruitment and retention of employees. Calls to address police brutality and reform law enforcement practices have sparked protests throughout the nation since Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd in May.
And as Victoria County’s sheriff, the onus is on Marr to lead the office through the challenges honorably and transparently to better serve our community.
Though Marr remains unopposed for the November election, Hernandez, who works in the tax office as assistant chief deputy of the motor vehicle department, will face a Democratic opponent Jane Bernal in the general election. Bernal has previously worked for Victoria County for more than a decade as an assistant chief court clerk with the justice of the peace court.
The two candidates are preparing for the election, keeping busy navigating campaigning for the office while practicing social distancing during the pandemic. Though the runoff election is over, we must not forget to head to the polls with urgency and intention in November.
And, as with all of our elected leaders, we must encourage the winners of the general election to lead our community forward with sincerity and integrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.