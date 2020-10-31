For several months now, Congress has held back-and-fourth political jousting matches over a new pandemic relief package.
The partisan shuffling is both exhausting and insulting to millions of Americans trying to keep business doors open and roofs over their heads.
Federal lawmakers and President Donald Trump need to work together to get another deal passed, as they did swiftly in the months after the pandemic reached the U.S.
While they’ve been dragging their feet, 23 million Americans have remained out of work.
Unemployment rates are “still mind-boggling on every level,” Dietrich Vollrath, an economist at the University of Houston, recently told the Advocate.
And the longer we go without a new economic relief package, the more people end up in long-term unemployment situations that become more and more difficult for them to pull themselves out of, he said.
As of September, 8.8% or nearly 3,800 Victoria County residents were jobless — more than the state and national average.
Texas’s unemployment rate jumped from 6.8% in August to 8.3% in September — a “disappointing” increase that shows the enormous fiscal stimulus pumped into the economy by the government “has been largely exhausted,” Michael Sury, a finance lecturer at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, told the Advocate.
Another relief package is of dire need to keep people and businesses on life support, but we must remember any kind of economic “fix” is a band aid.
“There is only going to be so much to do before we continue raising the U.S. debt levels because somebody has to finance all the stimulus,” Sury said. “The cure has to be a public health solution.”
The most obvious solution is a vaccine, which scientists, investors and federal health officials have largely estimated will mostly likely not be broadly available to the general public until the second or third quarter of next year.
“All eyes are really on fiscal stimulus. Are we going to get another Payroll Protection Program that will be sent out? Will we have any kind of benefit checks? … those kinds of things are sorely needed if we want to shave off massive closures,” Sury said.
After confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to adjourn the Senate until Nov. 9 — crushing any remaining hope that a COVID-19 relief bill would be passed before Election Day.
Regardless of Tuesday’s election results, we want to see congressmen and congresswomen return to Congress prepared to give us a long overdo, adequate lifeline as quickly as possible.
Until then, we will continue to feel increasing consequences of their inability to act.
