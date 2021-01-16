With three days remaining before Joe Biden is sworn in as the United States’ 46th president, some members of Congress still can’t accept he won the election.
Victoria Congressman Michael Cloud this past week when asked by the Victoria Advocate Editorial Board, if he believes Biden is the rightful winner, he answered, “We don’t know yet.”
Cloud said there were anomalies in the election across the country including allegations of fraud and changes to the election procedure that violated the Constitution. Right after the election he wrote a letter to the Department of Justice asking them to look into the perceived problems, but they didn’t do enough.
The problem with the voter fraud accusations and the more than 60 lawsuits claiming such, is that the plaintiffs never presented evidence showing the fraud. It is the responsibility of the plaintiff, not the Department of Justice to provide the evidence.
You can’t use the claim that the Department of Justice didn’t do enough as the evidence in court. The plaintiffs could have presented any convincing affidavits to the judge in their proceedings in order to win their cases. The plaintiffs failed to do so.
When going to court, tangible evidence – not just accusations – must be presented to successfully argue a case, but time and again that didn’t happen. The majority of the lawsuits were dismissed by the courts or withdrawn.
On Jan. 6 when Congress met to certify the Electoral College, Cloud said he objected to the two states that had constitutional issues to their election – Pennsylvania and Arizona.
At least one of the concerns was valid. In Pennsylvania, state law allows only the legislature to change election rules, but the rules were changed, not by the legislature, to allow votes to be counted up to three days after the election. This amounted to 10,000 votes, which would not have changed the election outcome in that state. Those votes ultimately were not counted.
In Arizona, two decisions by federal judges pertaining to election law were in question. The first of these pushed back the voter registration deadline and the second extended the time frame during which voters could fix ballots with improper signatures after the election.
It is reasonable to take legal issues to the courts and make sure election laws were not changed improperly. But these efforts have been overshadowed by the president’s baseless accusations of fraud.
The storming of the Capitol showed how dangerous it is when we stop trusting our legal system, stop caring about facts and stop relying on debate, instead of violence, to resolve our differences.
