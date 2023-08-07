The close of summer always carries a certain magic with it — the golden sunsets somehow seem more poignant, the balmy evenings are tinged with a sense of anticipation, and a familiar rhythm begins to pulse through the heart of Victoria.
Many of us who work through the summer recognize that our campuses are just buildings in the summer, they become schools when our teachers and students return.
Yes, it's that time of year again, when our school doors swing open to welcome new and returning students. One pivotal event marks the commencement of this exciting period: the annual school district convocation.
Perhaps you've wondered why our school district insists on holding this tradition at the beginning of each academic year. Is it merely a ritual? A chance to catch up with colleagues? Or is there more to this gathering of educators, administrators, and staff?
I'd like to share my perspective on the significance of the convocation, a tradition deeply rooted in the educational journey, and I hope this piece will resonate with the questions you may have and will shine a light on the purpose of this event.
Convocation is, at its core, a celebration of the shared dedication we hold for our children's education.
It serves as a platform for us to align our vision, set our intentions, and inspire each other as we prepare to shape young minds. It's an opportunity to bring every member of our educational family under one roof, creating a collective heartbeat and a united front before we embark on the challenges and triumphs of the school year ahead.
By gathering together, we foster an environment of collaboration and mutual understanding. Each
school within our district possesses unique geniuses and faces distinctive challenges. The convocation allows us to share these experiences, to learn from each other, and to strengthen our interconnectedness. It ensures that we don't operate as separate entities, but as a united school district (this is the difference between a district of schools and a school district), working toward a common goal: the success and growth of our students. This is why we’ve chosen the theme, “All In, All Year, All Together” for this school year.
However, the convocation isn't just about us, the educators, or the logistical aspect of running a school district; it is, indeed, a ceremony of hope. We hope that everyone attending – parents, teachers, staff and even our students – walks away with a renewed sense of purpose, inspiration, and enthusiasm. We aim to imbue all participants with the realization that they are an essential part of something larger, a grand endeavor that is both noble and consequential. All in, all year, all together!
Also, the convocation is a celebration of community spirit, a testament to our collective commitment toward the future of our children. As your superintendent, I believe deeply that our convocation sets the stage for the upcoming school year, sending a powerful message to every student: You belong, you are valued, you are supported, and you are part of a community that is rooting for your success. All in, all year, all together.
I invite everyone in our community to see it not just as a simple gathering, but as an affirmation of our shared responsibility. Each of us has a role to play and every person brings something unique to this journey toward genius for our VISD students. Let’s not just embrace the start of this new academic year. Let us also inspire and support each other, and most importantly, let's celebrate the beautiful responsibility we all share –to enlighten, to guide and to help our children become the best versions of themselves. Because we are All in, All year, All together!
Thank you for your trust, your support, and your unwavering commitment to our children of Victoria ISD.