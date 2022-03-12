Anyone who has attended or visited a university knows the university is often recognized by its main street leading into the campus. Visitors know they have arrived at the university because they see the official entrance as they turn into the campus.
The University of Houston-Victoria soon will be no different.
After seven years of planning and negotiation, construction will begin in May on the University of Houston-Victoria’s main entrance.
While the UHV corridor won’t be completed until next year, it is encouraging the project has reached the construction phase.
In its agreement with the city of Victoria, UHV chose to leave Ben Wilson Street open to public access, but to narrow it from five lanes to two wide lanes and add wide sidewalks and a protected crosswalk.
Knowing the street is a direct route for ambulances enroute to Citizens Medical Center, the engineers designed the lanes to be wide enough for a car to pullover to let an ambulance pass.
Two weeks ago, the Victoria City Council approved the $9.2 million contract to build the UHV corridor on Ben Wilson Street from the Houston Highway to Airline Road. The University of Houston-Victoria is paying for the project.
In addition to giving the campus its own identity it will also serve as a means for students, faculty and the public to safely cross Ben Wilson Street to get from one side of the campus to another.
A large clock tower with an event marquee will mark the entrance. Around it will be pavers and landscaping.
The partnership between the city of Victoria and the university is a strong sign of the important role the university plays in Victoria.
While the legal work was ongoing, the university started work to get motorists who travel the street used to the upcoming changes. For starters, the city council agreed to lower the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph.
All along the university has had the goal of being a destination university where students attend because they want to get a good affordable quality education. And upon graduation they want to stay in the Crossroads to put their education to use.
This goal is crucial to achieve because studies show the area is an underserved region where only 16% of the residents are on a college-going path.
UHV has been recognized as having the fifth lowest tuition rate in the country. That affordability brings a high-quality education.
The university continues to add course offerings and degree offerings so it will entice more students to attend the university. With that will come additional academic buildings, more student housing and other facilities for students.
The university appears to be on the comeback from lost enrollment because of the pandemic. College President Bob Glenn believes with the successful recruiting they experienced for the upcoming fall semester, the university could be close to the 2019 pre-pandemic fall enrollment of 4,495 students.
From there, he sees the enrollment continuing to grow, barring any additional global crisis.
He also believes with the growth of the campus and enrollment, the university will meet its long-held goal of having 6,000 students on the Victoria campus by 2025.
The improvements being made to the campus will also continue to aid in the growth. In the long run the growth and success of the university multiplies many times to benefit the city and Crossroads.
More students mean the need for more businesses to support the students and city.
It also means more graduates who have the potential to stay in the area to go to work for existing companies or to start their own businesses.
The wheels of government may work at a painfully slow pace at times, but in the case of the University of Houston-Victoria, the result of the long wait will be well-earned reward of growth and education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.