Parents need to know what their children are reading, whether it is in books, magazines or on the internet.
For many years, internet providers have offered parents screening privileges for their children. It blocked programs and websites the parents deemed inappropriate for their children.
The process would work well at the Victoria Public Library.
Recently, a group of Victoria residents have petitioned the library to remove 44 books they say are inappropriate for children. Most of the books deal with LGBTQ topics.
On Wednesday, the library advisory board voted to keep two of those books on the shelves.
The vote was correct. Censoring what the public can read or find useful is not the right thing to do. It goes against the very freedoms on which our country was founded.
We cannot become a community of censorship.
Libraries are important in all cities because they are a place people can go to explore topics of interest as well as expand their minds with new topics. Exploring the wonders of a library should begin in childhood so it will grow as the child grows.
In that exploring, parents must know what material their children are reading and checking out. They must be willing to monitor their children’s progress and growth and stop them from reading material they deem inappropriate for their age or personal standards.
At the Wednesday advisory board meeting, the board approved having a two-tier library card system. One card is for adults with no limits to what they check out. The second is for children 17 and younger that will require parental consent before the children can check out books or other material.
This new system is a step in the right direction. This step shows the library is serious about keeping all material available to all patrons, but holding parents responsible for what their children read.
Censorship Is not needed with this two-tier system.
The residents who are pushing for the books to be banned, as well as everyone else, need to give the new system a chance.
Keeping people of all ages from learning new things, is unconscionable. Taking the books in question off the shelf is also unthinkable.
Censorship is not the answer to the questions proposed, but parental involvement is the answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.