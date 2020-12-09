This year has been difficult, but the city of Victoria and Victoria Ballet Theatre, as well as other nonprofit and arts organizations around town in need of creative fundraising, have made the most of the Christmas season by thinking outside of the box.
These organizations have put on their thinking caps and helped Crossroads residents overcome the gloom of the pandemic by coming up with new, safe ways to celebrate the season.
Rather than hosting the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade in downtown Victoria where people would be too close to each other during the pandemic, the city of Victoria hosted a drive-through reverse Christmas parade in Riverside Park with nearly 60 stationary lighted floats on a two-mile path. About 1,000 cars wended their way through the park, and the parade culminated in a fireworks display that lasted almost 20 minutes. The Christmas season was off with a bang.
However, downtown Victoria was not excluded from the holiday cheer thanks to the Victoria Main Street Program. The 30-foot H-E-B Christmas tree with an animated light display set to festive Christmas music graces Forrest Street that borders DeLeon Plaza, which is decorated as well. Again, this new tree offers a way to safely celebrate the holiday season during the difficult days of the pandemic. People wearing masks can keep their distance as they enjoy the festive atmosphere.
“We put a lot of thought into how we can still hold festive holiday celebrations and still enjoy nostalgic events, but in a safe manner,” said Ashley Strevel, the director of communications and public affairs for the city of Victoria.
Both events were livestreamed, as well, allowing for as immersive and interactive an experience as possible.
“We’re doing a lot to ramp that up,” Strevel said. “We ask for input and feedback, and we have giveaways.”
For the livestreamed tree-lighting ceremony, the city used video drones so people could see just how tall and massive the tree is, Strevel continued.
Also, “Yule Love Shopping Victoria!” is an initiative of the city of Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau that encourages people to shop locally. People collect stamps in a booklet at local stores for a chance to win prizes through Dec. 18.
On Dec. 12, the Victoria Public Library will promote good cheer by replacing its normal in-person gingerbread house-making workshop with a gingerbread house kit pickup. Hot cocoa will be offered to those picking up their kits at the drive-through event.
And the Victoria Ballet Theatre actually choreographed a new “Nutcracker” ballet and called it “A Pandemic Nutcracker.” The performance excludes the Christmas Eve party because of the pandemic and is shorter so there is no intermission. Attendees will be required to wear masks and will have to social distance in the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
These are just a few of the ways the community is stepping up to make sure Crossroads residents can overcome the pandemic gloom this holiday season. And fundraisers for local nonprofits are no exception to the holiday cheer. Events such as the Sofa Soiree hosted by Golden Crescent CASA and the Royer’s Round Top Cafe pie sale by the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent have made for a more festive Christmas.
The holiday season is a festive time and we are happy the community has pulled together to bring cheer and creativity to this special season, even in the midst of a pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.