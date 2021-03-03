The Crossroads is full of strong religious leaders who provide a moral compass for their many church members.
They are so strong, in fact, that those from outside the community, such as Pope Francis, have taken notice of our area’s excellent stewardship. The Pope recently named the Rev. Gary Janak, who has been a pastor for the people for more than 30 years, as auxiliary bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio.
After more than three decades of service in the Victoria diocese, Janak has become a beloved fixture of the religious community. More parishioners and members of the community than could possibly be interviewed have had their lives touched by his benevolent guidance. Until his departure in April, he will continue to serve as he works to wind down his many roles. He is rector for the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, vicar general and chancellor of the Diocese of Victoria, and executive director and counselor of the Emmaus Center.
“He definitely walked the journey with us. He’s not a high and mighty type of personality. He possesses what I call a true servant’s heart,” said John Vincent, a parishioner at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, of his interactions with Janak.
In the Methodist church, Laura Merrill is another former area church leader who is being considered for a leadership role. She served as associate pastor at First United Methodist Church in 1997. Currently, she is an assistant to the episcopal office and a candidate for bishop.
Not only are the many religious leaders strong, but also they work together for the good of all. Communities of Faith, an interfaith group of religious leaders in Victoria, formed in 2016. The group has a membership of more than 20 local religious leaders who meet, share news about what is happening in their churches and provide support for each other. The group can serve as a model for promoting harmony for all communities big and small.
In October 2016, members of the group wrote a letter to the editor of the Victoria Advocate concerning the attacks on Muslim groups and others across the country, and the Victoria mosque fire happened shortly after on Jan. 28, 2017. The group was ready to band together and show solidarity and support for its Muslim neighbors.
The group has resulted in new friendships and most importantly, the realization that the members are more alike than the differences that separate them, said the Rev. Bill Hassel, who helped start Communities of Faith.
During the pandemic, our religious leaders across the Crossroads have worked to make sure that everyone has access to church services by hosting them online and even having them in parking lots where people tune into sermons on their car radios. They have overcome challenges and truly risen to the occasion. They have been pillars of strength for the community during difficult times.
That work has not been taken for granted or gone unnoticed. Their unwavering commitment to bringing God to the people of the Crossroads is a monumental task and is greatly needed, now more than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.