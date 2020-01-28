F amily members of Keely Dandley, of Victoria, say they have hope for the first time in a long time.
Last week, Victoria County prosecutors met with 29-year-old Dandley’s defense attorney and agreed to seek a psychiatric evaluation that would allow her to be treated as a mental health patient rather than a criminal. That agreement marks a changing attitude against the criminalization of mental illness in Victoria County, Texas and the nation.
A previous psychiatric evaluation defied attorneys’ expectations by determing she was competent.
Its findings meant Dandley would remain in jail rather than be sent to a state mental health hospital.
While staying at her mother’s Victoria home in June, Dandley suffered a mental health episode, kicked down the door to her mother’s bedroom and stabbed the woman repeatedly with a knife, her sister said. Dandley was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and could face up to life in prison.
It was hardly the first time Dandley had been violent with others and herself. That history of violence has overwhelmed Dandley’s family, who are forced to rely on public mental health resources.
During her 2018 campaign, Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said she would support collaboration between authorities and local organizations offering mental health resources to keep those suffering from illnesses out of jail.
Although the Victoria Advocate supports that attitude, there is more work to be done.
Filley Johnson should move forward with a court diversion program that would move those with mental illnesses from jails and prisons to hospitals.
And perhaps more importantly, state legislators should continue to provide more support for the historically underfunded state mental health resources.
Although legislators approved in 2019 $745 million to expand state mental health hospitals, more needs to be done to prevent patients from getting there in the first place.
A 2020 ranking by Mental Health America, a nonprofit aimed at improving local mental health resources, ranked Texas as literally last for access to care.
