During the COVID-19 pandemic, local government officials in the Crossroads should release as many nonviolent offenders as is safely possible.
With potentially hundreds of people, many of whom have serious medical conditions, confined in close proximity with one another, our jails could become public health disasters if infected by the new coronavirus.
Many jails in the region are taking special measures to clean their facilities, screening incoming inmates and separating them. However, the risks remain high.
Some research has shown that the virus can be contagious even when its carrier displays mild or no symptoms at all. That means that whatever screening precautions jails take, they could be all for naught.
Chicago’s Cook County Jail serves as a prime example with one of the highest rates of infection in the nation and three deaths. Cook County’s sheriff is now facing a federal lawsuit claiming not enough was done to protect inmates there.Local officials there are now working to release nonviolent offenders awaiting trial.
Gov. Greg Abbott has properly ordered that offenders with violent histories remain in jail. We should not put the public at risk to dangerous criminals.
At the same time, local jurisdictions can still allow the release of nonviolent offenders. Many of those people have been arrested but not convicted, meaning they are presumed innocent.
For example, state officials already have ordered the release of those accused of failing to pay child support. In addition, district judges are expanding their requirements for personal recognizance bonds for nonviolent offenders.
Those cashless bonds should be extended to most nonviolent offenders. The scales of justice can be balanced with a pandemic factored into the equation.
We don't have to allow those who are not guilty to potentially perish from COVID-19 as they await their day in court.
