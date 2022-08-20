Sometimes it takes adversity to realize just how much we are capable of.
At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crossroads wondered and worried what would happen to our kids’ educations amid widespread school closures and virtual learning. Would an entire generation of kids be permanently stunted from the loss of in-person teaching and classroom experiences?
Facing the reality of those immense challenges, the Texas Education Agency canceled its annual assessments for two years. During the pandemic, it was simply unrealistic to have the same expectations from our schools, teachers and students.
Even before the arrival of COVID-19, TEA assessments and STAAR tests posed a considerable challenge.
But we saw that pandemic storm coming, and we planned and prepared. We worked hard to close the learning loss gap. We were not satisfied to let our kids simply fall behind without any hope of real recovery.
Well, it’s 2022 now. And we have weathered the worst of COVID-19.
This past week, TEA released its assessment results for the past school year.
And it seems many of our Crossroads school districts have not only survived, but actually thrived.
Of our 20 or so Crossroads districts, not a single one scored below a C.
Two districts scored C’s, and the rest boasted A’s and B’s. Compare that to 2019, a year in which several districts earned D’s.
Looking at individual schools, many jumped multiple grade levels between 2019 and 2022. The achievements are extraordinary, but they are hardly surprising considering the work our schools put in.
Yorktown Elementary went from an F to a B.
There, school officials introduced a new phonics-based curriculum to help kids who were reading below grade level.
Bloomington schools jumped overall, from a D to a B.
There, schools adopted a “double blocking” policy that gave students a double dose of learning in some subjects, often within the same day. That’s a lot of work for both our teachers and students, but that work has paid off.
At Bloomington High, the percentage of students who met their STAAR test grade level standards rose from 31% to 49%.
O’Connor Elementary in Victoria went from a D to a B. There, teachers stressed self-accountability with students by asking them to track their own progress and set personal goals for self-improvement.
But our schools did more than simply ask students to work harder and smarter. They also went into the post-pandemic learning challenge with the right attitudes.
Again at Bloomington High, the school celebrated its success by reading the scores out loud over the intercom. That promotes a culture where students and teachers can recognize the results of their hard work.
At Yorktown Elementary, teachers bought into the move to improve scores. That’s a simple attitude, but it is also powerful.
These school- and districtwide efforts show our kids that immense challenges can be overcome when we are hardworking and determined. In some ways, those lessons are as important, or even moreso, than those taught from textbooks.
Likewise, these successes should serve as a learning moment for our entire community. We can overcome the impediments that we have long struggled with in public education.
For so long, Crossroads schools, as many throughout the state and nation, have faced sometimes seemingly insurmountable obstacles from the loss of teachers and funding to questions about security and safety.
But if we can survive, and even thrive, in the aftermath of the pandemic, what else can we accomplish?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.