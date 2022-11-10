Editor, the Advocate:
The Cuero Community Pumpkin Patch, a collaborative effort of several Cuero churches and held on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church of Cuero, offered the perfect fall setting for photos and fun.
We appreciate all that assisted with setting up and working the pumpkin sale booth.
Proceeds totaling $3,000 from the sale of pumpkins benefited our local food pantry, CAMAL House Food Pantry.
This year’s Pumpkin Patch was open Oct.12-30. It would not have been possible without the support of our area churches and the many volunteers required to staff the pumpkin patch.
Special thanks to the volunteering groups DeWitt County Producers (Willis Braden), Ful-O-Pep, DeWitt County 4-H clubs, Gobblers and the Lady Gobblers, Cuero High School National Honor Society, Lifeway Youth Group, First Baptist Church Youth Group, CAMAL House Food Pantry volunteers, and Girl Scouts.
Thank you to our Pumpkin Patch sponsors First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Grace Episcopal Church, Jerusalem Baptist Church, Lifeway Baptist, St. Mark's Lutheran Church and St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Thank you to the community of Cuero and all that supported this year’s Pumpkin Patch.
Rev. Stanley Larson, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Cuero