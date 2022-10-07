We have to be able to trust our cops.
We have given them power to stop and detain. We have given them deadly weapons.
They can investigate and arrest. They can issue lawful commands to everyday residents.
Make no mistake, these powers are necessary for our officers to ensure safety and protection in our communities. They have to be able to stop the burglars, murderers, abusers and scammers.
But with that power also comes great responsibility. Those powers can be used justly and responsibly, but they can also be abused.
Lives can be turned upside down by unjustified investigations. Innocent people can go to prison. The justice system can be subverted when bad cops bend it to their personal whims.
In August, Port Lavaca police Officer Maxwell Duke admitted to knowingly entering an incorrect time on an evidence bag at the direction of his supervisor, Sgt. Adam Beard. As a result, at least one criminal case has been dismissed.
Duke should be praised for coming forward, but that does not excuse his actions. We do not know the precise circumstances of what happened, so it’s hard to comment about the scope and particulars of what Duke and Beard did.
And that is a serious problem.
Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow has not responded to repeated phone calls from the Victoria Advocate. His phone appeared to have blocked an Advocate reporter’s phone number after the news broke.
We do not know whether Rangnow has decided to look into what happened with his own investigators. We do not how this might have happened.
Likewise, Calhoun County District Attorney Dan Heard has declined to produce a list of cases that could be dismissed. We do not know just how deep the lies have cut.
We understand our prosecutors and police have jobs to do. We understand that the court system is inherently adversarial, and criminals can exploit any advantage to escape justice.
But we cannot simply take the police chief’s and district attorney’s word for it that everything is simply fine and there’s nothing to see here. On top of ensuring justice, local authorities have a responsibility to protect the trust of the communities they serve.
If police are to be able to do their job properly, the public must have trust that they are doing so in good faith and with ethics and honesty.
When the district attorney and police chief fail to keep cards close to the chest, it makes us wonder whether they have something to hide. Are a lot of the officers corrupt and they are simply hiding the fact? When we hear an investigation is being conducted, are shortcuts being taken? Was that officer-involved shooting really justified?
Furthermore, this clamming up sends a two part message. It cultivates a culture within departments that there is some room to hide dishonesty in policing. It also tells the public that the police, who are supposed to be here to serve us, are allowed special protections. Rules for me, but not for thee.
The Victoria Advocate has filed a series of public information requests for the cases where Beard and Duke were involved. We have also requested emails and work communications as well as the officers’ professional records.
Realistically, these requests may take some time to fulfill. The district attorney’s office may very well stall these requests by asking the attorney general to review them. It could take months, when it could be solved with a simple phone call and frank conversation.
We may never learn what really happened with Beard and Duke. And in time, local residents may mostly forget the matter. But some of the public, perhaps many of them, will remember their authorities decided to protect their own rather than reveal the truth.
They will remember these so called public employees decided to hide rather than reveal the truth. With each investigation and arrest, there may be lingering doubts.
Are we really able to trust our cops?