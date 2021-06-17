Remember the day when you and your dad played catch for the first time? It was so such fun that you looked forward to it daily as you grew up.
Or remember when he came to your rescue late one night when your car broke down as you were coming home from hanging out with your friends.
Remember the times it was just you and your dad together and the long talks y’all had about a lot of things or somedays about a lot of nothing. Y’all spent time laughing or talking about the future.
Remember when your dad disciplined you for something that happened and at the time you thought it was unfair you were grounded for a month, but now you understand the punishment.
These and many more experiences are why we love our dads.
These activities helped to make us who we are and taught us how to treat our children.
On Sunday we will celebrate Father’s Day. We will shower our fathers with gifts and praise. We will want to do things with him to bring back the memories of our childhood no matter how many years have passed since they happened.
We will thank him for all he did to help shape our lives and to help prepare us for adulthood and parenthood.
For decades, the role of the father was that of the family breadwinner. The one who went to work daily, leaving the wife to tend to the children and household duties.
But fortunately for everyone we are no longer living in the world of June and Ward Cleaver of the “Leave it to Beaver” television era. Dads share household duties and moms help bring in the household incomes.
Dads take an active part in their children’s up bringing. They are present for the dance recitals and piano recitals as well as the baseball games and spelling bees.
They can tie hair ribbons to make their princess more beautiful, while at the same time they can shoot baskets with their son or daughter.
They can clean the house and cook supper. They are the king of outdoor grilling and indoor cookie baking.
They can help mend a broken heart. They know the best way to help their child understand that maybe the breakup was for the best.
They also help their child prepare for the “most important” test ever or simply read a book to their young child at bedtime.
Dads, like moms, are multifaceted. They are the smartest people in the world, while in our young minds they didn’t know anything. They instill discipline while also teaching how to be caring and responsible people. They teach love and kindness to prepare us for the point in life when we, their children, become parents.
Dads are our everyday heroes for simply loving their families and helping us to love them back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.