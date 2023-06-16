Our dads are too often overworked, overlooked and underappreciated.
It wasn't until years after the first modern Mother's Day celebration in the U.S. that fathers finally got their due.
In 1909, Sonora Smart Dodd suggested to her pastor a day for dads after hearing a sermon about Mother's Day.
A year later, the first Father's Day was held.
Dodd's father, a Civil War veteran and single parent of six kids, had a lot on his plate.
But like many other fathers, he took that responsibility head on.
When we were babies, they changed our diapers and wiped our faces clean. When we woke up crying and scared in the middle of the night, our bleary-eyed dads were there to rock us back to sleep.
When we were kids, they taught us how to catch a ball. They showed us how to hook a worm and change a tire. They were there at our music recitals, dance performances and after-school sports games. They were there with Band-Aids and hugs when we ran to them with bloody boo-boos.
They suffered through our teenage insolence with nearly supernatural patience, always ready to forgive. And they answered the phone in the middle of the night on the first ring when we called them as desperate young adults in search of some much-needed advice.
They are our role models, protectors, teachers, encouragers, best friends and much, much more.
Our dads are always there for us. They rarely complain, and they rarely seek praise. A father gives everything for his children.
Despite all that sacrifice, dads are all too often overlooked, ignored and underappreciated.
On TV and in movies, fathers are often depicted as deadbeats who walk away from families or cold, authoritarian dictators in unhappy homes.
Dads performing tasks traditionally done by mothers are talked down to and treated with suspicion.
When we're kids, we demand from them toys, rarely thinking of the blood, sweat and tears that made buying those gifts possible.
We roll our eyes at their oft repeated advice, oblivious to the fast approaching day we will one day miss hearing those words with every fiber of our being.
The time we share with our fathers in this life is far too short.
So, this Sunday, make the most of Father's Day.
Sure, take your dad out for a meal. Give him that tie or coffee mug you picked out, but also take a moment to simply say thank you.
This Father's Day, we want to say that we see you, dads.
We see you. We recognize you. We appreciate you, and, most importantly, we love you.