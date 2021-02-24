When Texas' electrical grid became overwhelmed on Feb. 15, leaving tens of thousands of people in and around Victoria without power and even more without reliable drinking water, Glen Dry was ready to go.
Dry, pastor of Sportsman's Church and director of several ministry programs at Son Valley Ranch, threw open the ranch's gates almost immediately. On Tuesday morning, the ranch invited anyone looking for a place to warm up. The day after, the ranch allowed community members to fill up on drinking water at the ranch's wells and gather water to flush toilets from its kayak pool.
The response, Dry said, was overwhelming. "Thousands" of people drove up on Wednesday and Thursday, filling everything from trash cans to liquor bottles with water, which had suddenly become a precious commodity.
For Dry, who said he considers himself a "disaster pastor" seeking to serve others in times of hardship, opening the ranch was a no-brainer.
"If we had power and water, I was going to make it available and share with anybody that needed it," he said. "It’s a difficult time, but that’s when a community finds out what it really is."
We found out a lot about our communities in the Crossroads last week, and what we learned was inspiring. Along with Son Valley Ranch, many other organizations in Victoria opened their doors to ensure residents had a warm meal, something to drink and a place to escape the cold. Churches, schools and nonprofits all pitched in.
Just as importantly, we witnessed many individual acts of kindness, as quick-thinking community members found ways to help out their neighbors. We talked to a restaurant owner and his girlfriend who cooked by phone flashlight for seven hours to feed Goliad's hardworking maintenance crews. We met a food pantry volunteer who stayed up late into the night driving meals to families stranded at home. We heard about police officers who heated up frozen locks so an elderly Seadrift resident could access her blood medication.
None of this is to say that the negligence that led to millions of Texans being left out in the cold was any way excusable. After a 2011 winter storm led to severe outages, lawmakers and regulators had the opportunity to hold power generators to stiffer standards. They failed to do so, according to the Texas Tribune. It would be unacceptable for our communities to be left to suffer through the cold again.
That being said, times of hardship like last week's outages or Hurricane Harvey are when the character of a community reveals itself. We are lucky to live in a place where residents are so prepared to leap into action on each other's behalf.
Dry said Son Valley Ranch is already working on finding funding for additional backup generators and solar panels to keep the ranch's wells running during future outages. We applaud the ranch for taking these preparations. Let's do our part as informed citizens to make sure they aren't needed again.
The willingness of so many people to help their neighbor or a complete stranger in good times as well as in disasters like last week's storm is what keeps the Crossroads a strong community.
