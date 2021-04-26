The Victoria Advocate encourages you to write letters supporting your candidates in the May 1 election.
However, we will not publish any letters pertaining to the election after Friday for two reasons — we do not have a Viewpoints page on Saturday and traditionally we do not publish election material on Election Day out of fairness to all candidates.
Letters received this week will be published on a space available basis. Send letters to letters@vicad.com. Election related letters must be 250 words or less.
All letters must contain the writer’s first and last name, address and city of residence and phone number so we can call to verify you wrote the letter. Only your full name and city of residence will publish with the letter.
