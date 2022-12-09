Imagine a superhighway connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico, where commerce from all over North America could be transported to points to the north and south.
Imagine that highway running through the Crossroads, where it would signal to business owners and developers that we are serious about growth and they would want to locate here, thus creating new jobs.
That highway – or at least parts of it - already exists as Interstate 69. Congress approved it 30 years ago as part of the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991.
For the most part, U.S.59 is being upgraded to interstate standards to become I-69.
The highway extends through Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan.
In Texas it covers 34 counties, where a third of the state’s population lives.
In Texas, which continues to grow in population and business, having a superhighway stretching from one end of the state to the other is crucial for the livelihood of manufacturers who are working to get their products to consumers as economically and quickly as possible.
With the demand for cargo expected to double by 2050, the need for this interstate to be complete now is apparent to keep down the backlog of supplies from developing.
Moving cargo on the highway is typically quicker than moving it by rail or ship. It also creates more jobs as businesses grow and more truck drivers are needed.
Another benefit to having an interstate, especially in the rural areas, is the highway will be at least four lanes, eliminating the narrow two-lane highways in the rural areas where studies show more fatal accidents occur.
But one thing standing in its way of completion is funding. There are no designated federal funds to build I-69 in Texas causing it to be built in pieces as funding is allocated on the state level.
That is not acceptable. It should not take 30 years – or more - to build a multi-lane highway. We agree, building a highway takes time with planning, engineering, purchasing land and the actual building.
But three decades is a long time.
Sydney Murphy, who heads Alliance for I-69, said at last week’s South Texas Transportation Conference, 220 miles of I-69 and I-2 in Texas have been completed so far. About 1,000 miles of the planned superhighway from Canada to Mexico have been designated as an interstate.
For the federal government to not have designated funding for an important development as this is not being fiscally responsible to the residents of the states the interstate will eventually be in.
The federal government must allocate money specifically for the I-69 completion.
Some federal money may be on the way to Texas, but it is not earmarked for the interstate project.
Texas is expected to receive $1 billion a year for upgrades through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. But all of that money cannot go to I-69 because many highways and other infrastructure in the state need upgrades and repairs.
Two parts of I-69 are underway in the Crossroads – a stretch in Victoria and a larger area in Wharton County. The work in Victoria County includes a 1.1-mile area from U.S. 87 to SH 185 and 2.8 miles from near Farm-to-Market Road 1686 to Loop 463. The two projects, which are less than 4 miles, cost more than $41 million combined, according to documents from the Texas Department of Transportation’s I-69 website.
The longest part of the Wharton County project, 7.5 miles from the Fort Bend County line to near SH 60, costs $168.7 million, while the second part, a 3.2-mile area near El Campo, costs $34.8 million, according to the documents.
Three additional parts of U.S. 59 planned for upgrades – two near the city of Wharton and one near Victoria – are fully funded through the Unified Transportation Programs. The total estimated cost is $243.3 million. The Victoria County project is expected to go out for bids next year, while the other two will be bid on in 2024.
Five other potential projects in the two counties are in the planning stages, but four are unfunded and the fifth is partially funded. The five projects, totaling 27.6 miles, are estimated to cost $900.6 million.
If funding was allocated 30 years ago when the highway was created, the costs could have been quite a bit less. The highway would probably have been built long before now.
We must contact our elected officials and push for Congress to set aside money each year earmarked for the I-69 project so it can be completed and be a benefit to the three countries it was initially designated to help.
Also, it needs to be completed sooner than later to help Texas continue to grow economically.