For years residents of Port Alto have enjoyed the quiet life while having a clear view of Caranahua Bay. They have also enjoyed using the bay for recreation.
During that same time, Calhoun County has lacked affordable housing for construction workers who move in to build the chemical plants that populate the coast. As the number of business that are coming to the county increase, so will the need for more affordable housing.
Two developers want to build RV parks in the southern end of Port Alto, an unincorporated community in Calhoun County. The parks would be home to construction workers as well as recreational campers.
But some residents are opposed to the plans for treating and disposing of the treated wastewater.
One developer, Joe Williams of Austin, who is building an RV park with 250 spaces, plans to build a treatment plant on sight but then release the treated effluent down two county ditches which run into the bay.
The residents oppose this. They have a point. That form of disposal is unsightly and invites problems from mosquitos to wildlife to continuous water in the ditches. Plus, it would make the area hard for the county to maintain the right of way.
The developer maintains the water will be cleaner than runoff from a rain storm. That may be true, but the residents who have to see it daily don’t want it in their backyards.
Williams could invest in an aeration system where the treated water is sprayed onto a designated area and dries. Many people who live in rural parts of the Crossroads use the system without problems.
This would eliminate the flow of the treated effluent into county ditches, and most importantly, into the bay.
Other RV parks in Port Alto already release treated wastewater into the bay. It does not need more runoff added to it.
On the other hand, Williams has a good idea to develop his land. It gives temporary residents a nice place to live in a quiet area, while also helping the county expand its tax base with expansions of existing industry and construction of new businesses.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has already approved Williams’s permit, but many complaints have been filed against the permit. The state should take the time to hear the residents’ concerns and maybe rethink its decision.
Many people choose the location of their weekend home or retirement home because they enjoy the area or scenery. They do not anticipate development to disrupt their tranquility. But it happens.
In this case, the construction is helping the county. But the chosen method of disposing of the treated wastewater is dividing a community.
The residents would probably be more accepting of the RV park if the developer chose a new method of disposing of the wastewater.
For the sake of unity in the community, it is worth the extra effort and time for the developer to explore other means to disposing of the treated effluent.
