Bishop Brendan Cahill of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria has the right idea. Families are spending more time together because of the pandemic, so it’s the perfect time to concentrate on the quality of that time being spent together. Cahill declared the Year of the Family beginning Oct. 4. The slogan is “Pray, Eat, Play,” which are all activities that can be done together.
“Our families are nests where love is cherished and nurtured from conception to death,” Cahill said.
The year focuses on those people who stand with us when everything is falling apart.
“It’s like falling in love again, realizing the value, even with the stress, there is this sense of family,” Cahill said. “Let’s focus on the beauty in the midst of all of this we are going through – racial injustice, the pandemic – all the things we are trying to work on.”
The Year of the Family committee will help families dive deeper into their faith with different themes focusing on Jesus each month, beginning with the Rosary.
“My hope is that, especially as we are returning back to Mass, that people fall in love with their faith again,” said Shannon Thomas, associate director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry and a committee member. “That they feel comfortable sharing it with others, having conversations with their families, with their kids, and that they will really just come to know, love and serve Jesus more. That’s my goal.”
The Rosary Congress will kick off the year. Someone somewhere in the Diocese of Victoria will pray the Rosary on the hour every hour for an entire week, Oct. 4-11, in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament.
The Rosary Congress will focus on four petitions: health and healing of the family, an end to the pandemic, the reparation of indifference to the suffering of others, and reparation for sins of church leaders.
Throughout the year, resources will be made available on the diocese website and through the various individual parishes. They will include prayers that can be said together and meals that can be prepared together. Activities that do not cost anything, such as enjoying nature on a family walk or playing a board game, also will be encouraged.
“We want to strengthen and encourage families in their practices of faith,” Cahill said. “The ‘Pray, Eat, Play’ is to build a home where faith is lived each day. Parents have a lot more faith and knowledge of faith than they realize. Some are almost scared to talk about it because it seems so complicated, but (we want) to help encourage it and (help them to) live in their faith in the home.”
Families everywhere, not just Catholics, need to take part in the efforts to efforts to promote families spending quality time together while they are together more than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.