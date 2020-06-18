Editor, the Advocate:
It is way too easy for these posh-vinyl intellectuals to take a stand, from the gates and walls of Hollyweird, where the lemming of society worship every word coming out of their mouths.
These people are indoctrinated and brainwashed from cradle to grave. They have been programmed to regurgitate the liberal, socialist, Black Lives Matter racist doctrine. White culture, which built this great society of ours, is being made to subjugate and kneel down in shame before these purveyors of hate and guilt.
Eddie Witt, Port Lavaca
