It’s easy to lose sight of your mental health in the face of a global virus pandemic.
Crossroads residents can do some things to ensure fears about the new coronavirus are manageable.
Whenever a disaster or calamity occurs, it’s easy to imagine the worst, mental health professionals say.
And when people find themselves gripped with those fears, they should challenge those thoughts by asking themselves a few questions.
- What is causing me to feel anxious?
- Is this something within my control?
- How likely is it that the fear will in fact occur?
Stopping runaway fears and anxiety is important to many aspects of health.
Too much stress can be detrimental to not only the mind, but also the body, according to Mayoclinc.com.
Mental effects include restlessness, lack of motivation and focus, feelings of being overwhelmed, irritability and anger as well as sadness and depression.
Effects to the body include headaches, muscle pain and tension, chest pain, fatigue, changes in the sex drive, sleep problems as well as upset stomach.
After a people begin to control the thoughts that are causing fears, they can also practice some healthy living advice to manage the stress.
Activities to manage stress include:
- Getting exercise
- Practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing, yoga and mindfulness
- Keeping a sense of humor
- Spending time with friends and family
- Taking time for hobbies or simple pleasures like nice weather or nature
Finally, when a person thinks they cannot manage their thoughts despite their best efforts, they should consider seeking professional help through therapy, mental health hotlines or other means.
For those who lack sufficient insurance or money, help is available in the Crossroads through the Gulf Bend Center.
