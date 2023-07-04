Want an issue that unites liberals and conservatives? Take the move by automakers to pull AM radios from new cars. Liberals note that AM is home to local ethnic voices that can’t afford FM ownership, much less television. For the right, AM is the home of conservative talk radio. That’s why a bipartisan group of U.S. senators and representatives have introduced the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.
The nation’s 4,500 AM stations reach 82 million listeners per month, about a third of the audience for over-the-air radio. In some major cities, Chicago among them, AM accounts for about half of radio listenership. In rural areas, AM is indispensable for agricultural news and weather alerts. Radio also supports jobs, more than 88,000 in Texas alone.
AM radio is a vital resource for ethnic and religious communities, which is why the National Association of Black-Owned Broadcasters and the National Religious Broadcasters support the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.
Nielsen Media Research reports that three-quarters of AM listening occurs in the car. Losing that audience will force many locally-owned AM stations off the air. Nor is streaming a replacement. According to Edison Research, 88% of AM/FM listening is over the air.
This is personal. Though I last worked in AM radio 25 years ago, my memories remain vivid. Our station was local, run by just five of us – the owner, program director, traffic manager, engineer and me as promotion director. We all lived nearby. Our windowfront studio sat in a small strip shopping center. The format was religious teaching and we provided affordable airtime for some 40 local churches, including many Black congregations.
When I started in 1995, radio was analog. Each of us took a four-hour shift at the radio board. Local news, event announcements and ads were read live. Then Congress passed the Telecommunications Act of 1996, deregulating station ownership and sparking a wave of media mergers that continues today. The law also spurred a transition to digital technology. No longer did we announcers “run the board.” Instead, we downloaded satellite feeds into a machine that digitized the audio for automated playback over the air.
While digitization allows audiences to stream broadcast content on demand, media “localism” is being lost. Stations quickly discovered that – rather than have local deejays select music for local tastes or have local news directors host talk shows with local figures – it was cheaper, and drew higher ratings, to repeat satellite feeds from popular music and talk shows produced by national networks.
The result is the homogenization of media programming. Since my old station was recently sold, those 40 local churches no longer have a radio voice. To the owner’s credit, she sold to a local broadcaster whose Spanish-language programming meets the needs of a growing local constituency.
Federal communications policy has changed since I first went on the air. Historically, the airwaves were seen as public property with a limited number of frequencies. The role of government was to use its licensing power and serve local publics by protecting access to the airwaves for diverse opinions and information.
Today, the airwaves are seen as a natural resource to be exploited by Big Media in response to consumer demand. What we’ve gained is programming with high production values and popular mass followings that can also be streamed on demand. What we’ve lost is a diversity of voices, including local voices and the voices of underrepresented communities that have been priced out of media ownership.
The homogenization of our media has also contributed to polarization of our political discourse. Conservatives and liberals pick their favorite national networks, hear the same angry media voices endlessly repeated and never encounter other voices with other views.
On your next car trip, surf your AM radio dial. Hear the rich diversity of Victoria’s local voices, many in Spanish. If these voices are lost, we’re all the poorer for it.